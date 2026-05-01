The 'S' Zone - What's the latest with Penn State football recruiting?

Penn State closed April with 13 commitments in the Class of 2027, with all coming since Florida cornerback Semajay Robinson got things rolling on March 28. In-state four-star Stanley Montgomery was the latest to join the party, as he committed to Matt Campbell, Ikaika Malloe and the Nittany Lions on Thursday. Montgomery is the No. 100 player nationally in the Rivals Industry rankings, just one spot behind top-rated commit Kei’Shjuan Telfair. What should Penn State fans be watching for next?