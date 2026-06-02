Three Penn State players make ESPN's list of college football's top 100 newcomers

Penn State news, notes, and updates for June 3 include a list of college football’s top newcomers, headlines of the day, and more. ESPN’s Billy Tucker ranked the top 100 transfers and freshmen signees from the offseason. Three Nittany Lions make the cut. The first is quarterback Rocco Becht, who checks in at No. 6.

“Becht’s operational consistency makes him a steadying presence capable of maximizing Penn State’s supporting cast,” Tucker writes. “Becht’s production at Iowa State (9,274 yards, 64 touchdowns) is comparable to other high-volume transfers like Hoover, and he has exceeded his three-star recruiting expectations with leadership and command. Despite an injury-riddled 2025 season, he remains a poised and experienced quarterback with strong pre-snap recognition and quick decision-making. He operates efficiently in the pocket, delivers accurate timing throws and adds a functional running element that can stress defenses.”

New Penn State safety Jeremiah Cooper checks in at No. 94. And, receiver Amarion Jackson, a member of the Class of 2026, is No. 99.

“Though Cooper might not be a physical bruiser in run support, he is effective getting the ball carrier to the ground,” Tucker writes. “Cooper can be used in different positions and multiple ways to solidify his secondary.

“Jackson followed Campbell from Iowa State to Penn State, flipping his pledge. He certainly will bring value in whatever role he earns this fall. Jackson is a smooth vertical route runner and picks up ground quickly as a long strider. He also provides a reliable target for the quarterback having natural hands.”

You can see the full list here.

Penn State headlines of the day

The Jamir Dean Problem: How Penn State’s Receiver Class Looks With and Without Him: Carr, BWI



Key recruiting dates for Penn State fans to circle throughout June: Snyder, BWI



Penn State roster reintroduction: No. 4 Jeremiah Cooper: Fitz, BWI



Running back Juelz Chiron-Robinson ready to earn Penn State offer this week: Snyder, BWI



What are our top Penn State football takeaways from May? Kick times, a QB commit, and more: Pickel, BWI

Quote of the day

“When everybody was packing up and rolling out, going all over the country, Ivan is like, ‘I love it here. I love the coaches. And I’m happy here. I developed so much. I want to do it again.’ And he wants to see us win. He wants to see success. So he’s a big part of it.”

PSU MBB coach Mike Rhoades on returner Ivan Juric.



