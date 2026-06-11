Three-star cornerback Zachary Gleason flips from Penn State to West Virginia

Three-star Pittsburgh Central Catholic cornerback Zachary Gleason is flipping his commitment from Penn State to West Virginia. On3’s Hayes Fawcett first reported the news on Thursday morning. It should not come as a surprise to Nittany Lion fans. BWI recruiting insider Sean Fitz reported on Wednesday that the outcome was likely. The decision comes just a couple of weeks after the Class of 2027 prospect took a visit to Morgantown.

Gleason is the second Penn State commit to alter course in recent days. Another cornerback, Florida’s Semajay Robinson, flipped from the Lions to Virginia earlier this week. It means head coach Matt Campbell’s program is now down to 20 verbal commitments in the Class of 2027 as of 11:10 a.m. on June 11. Two of them are cornerbacks: Four-star Kei’Shjuan Telfair and three-star Ka’ron Ceaser. As of that same time, Penn State is No. 17 in the Rivals Industry Team Rankings for this recruiting cycle.

BWI subscribers can read Fitz’s original reporting on Gleason’s plan, which has now come to fruition, of course, by clicking here. Not a subscriber? Now is the perfect time to join.

Want breaking news like this delivered straight to your inbox for FREE? Sign up today for the BWI breaking newsletter! You’ll also get daily updates with the top headlines of the day five times a week. Click here to sign-up!

Penn State fans: Take advantage of BWI’s summer special

The recruiting intel is flowing hot and heavy with less than 90 days to go until college football fans see their current team take the field. Flips are happening. So are regular decommitments, and of course, commitments. At the same time, official visit schedules are changing, prospects are coming to campus, and lists of finalists are coming out.

BWI subscribers receive access to all of the latest intel. It comes from recruiting insiders Sean Fitz and Ryan Snyder, as well as the national team of Steve Wiltfong, Chad Simmons, Adam Gorney, Sam Spiegelman, Greg Smith, and the rest of the Rivals team. You do not only get the latest recruiting news by subscribing, though. You also get premium Penn State team coverage, insights from the On3 national team of Pete Nakos, Ari Wasserman, Andy Staples, Chris Low, Brett McMurphy, and others, plus access to every message board in the expansive On3 network, including our own, the exclusive The Lions Den forum.

Our summer special won’t last forever. And, it’s only for new subscribers. Get 50 percent off an annual subscription by clicking here to join today! An annual subscription also gets you complimentary access to The Athletic for a year.