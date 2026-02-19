Top 2027 QB Decommits From Michigan | Is Penn State Back in the Mix?

The Penn State football staff got welcome news this week when one of its top targets decommitted from a Big Ten rival. Today on the BWI Live Recruiting Show, we’ll discuss Peter Bourque’s decision to step back from his commitment to Michigan and what it means for Penn State. We’ll also review the latest spring visit announcments from Matt Campbell’s targets, the team’s OV Schedule announcements, and more!

We’ll be taking your questions to end the show in the BWI mailbag. Join the show live at 10 a.m. and drop your questions in the live chat during the show. We’ll answer the best ones at the end of the show. Of course, you can also join Blue White Illustrated right now and access the mailbag thread on the BWI Message Board to get your question in before the show!

Either way, the best way to check out the show live is to subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel and enable notifications. That way, you’ll receive alerts when we go live, post breaking news, or videos throughout the week!

One of Penn State’s top QB target back on the market

It wasn’t long ago that Bourque was a regular on Penn State’s campus during the James Franklin era. Bourque visited the campus seven times during his first two years on the recruiting trail, more than any other team. Then, he made a surprise decision to commit to the Wolverines last summer. After a coaching change at both spots, Bourque has decommitted from Michigan and is reevaluating his options, including other schools as well.

What opportunity does this present to Penn State? How should Penn State fans feel about this, given all the changes in recent months? We’ll discuss the landscape for one of the top 2027 quarterbacks in his second go-around.

Spring visit schedule is filling up

Over the last two weeks, players from across America have made their spring visit schedule known, including some from the Midwest and West Coast who plan to visit Penn State starting next month. Reporter Ryan Snyder has been tracking the news and will join the show today to highlight the names that he’s collected for Blue White Illustrated. We’ll give you the names and play prospect highlights on today’s show to give fans on the YouTube channel a sense of the player’s skills.

Next, we’ll dig into the much more volatile news about the official visit schedule over the last week.

Finally, we’ll open the show up to your thoughts and questions during the BWI Mailbag. Drop your questions into the weekly mailbag thread or into the live chat and we’ll answer them to end the show!