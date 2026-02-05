Top Penn State-Michigan wrestling bouts to watch, a note on Braeden Davis, and more on the Lions

Penn State wrestling hits the road on Thursday for Friday’s Big Ten dual meet at Michigan. The Wolverines are the No. 10 team in the country in the NWCA coaches poll. They carry a record of 8-3 into the contest. Cael Sanderson’s No. 1 Nittany Lions, meanwhile, are 12-0 and seek their 84th consecutive match victory.

“It doesn’t matter to me whether we’re home or away,” Sanderson said Wednesday, per Black Shoe Diaries, when asked about this being the team’s final road trip of the regular season. “I mean, we just like to compete. I think being on the road’s good from the standpoint that it’s almost easier because you’re in a hotel, you know, you’re isolated. It’s fun to go wrestle in other people’s arenas, but yeah, either way, we’re just happy to compete.

“Grateful that we have that opportunity and that the stressors in our life—well, I’m sure everyone has a lot going on in their life, you know, families and different things—but the stress of trying to do well in a sporting event, I mean, that’s a pretty amazing stress to have. It’s something we’re grateful for.”

We take a look at the match and other news and notes below.

Top matches to watch

According to InterMat’s rankings, five of Friday’s 10 projected Penn State-Michigan bouts will feature top 15 wrestlers. Two of them stand out to us. The first comes at 184 pounds, where top-ranked Rocco Welsh is scheduled to take on No. 7 Brock Mantanona. The pair have never met at the college level. Could the Wolverine upset the Nittany Lion? Will Welsh win his fourth match in his last five by bonus points? Or, is a decision victory more likely to be in the cards? Expect Welsh to come out on top, but doing so by seven points or less feels like the probable outcome.

The other bout that has our attention will come at heavyweight. No. 12 Cole Mirasola will have the latest chance to score an upset win when he takes on No. 5 Taye Ghadiali. The Wolverine lost to both Wyoming’s Christian Carroll and Nebraska’s AJ Ferrari by major decision this year, while the Nittany Lion lost to both by only a decision. They otherwise have similar common-opponent results this season. Can the Penn State redshirt freshman spring the upset? Time will tell.

During last week’s match with Nebraska, you may have noticed that Penn State 141-pound starter Braeden Davis had a band-aid wrap on his right thumb and had that hand looked at by trainer Dan Monthley late in the second period before Brock Hardy pinned the Nittany Lion in the third. According to Sanderson, the junior was dealing with a blister from an incident off the mat.

“He had a little incident where I think he burned his hand,” Sanderson said Wednesday, per Black Shoe Diaries. “I don’t know, it may have been—it’s not something I should really talk about probably, but it’s not that big of a deal. But he had a little accident or whatever. I thought maybe there was like a picture of it online or something, I don’t know. But yeah, he just burned his hand in a little deal with a scooter he had plugged in. So beware of plugged-in scooters.”

There is no word on whether the issue will affect Davis’ availability for Friday’s match. But, there is also no reason to believe that will be the case at the moment.

Odds and ends

–Penn State redshirting junior Tyler Kasak went 1-1 at the Zagreb Open, a ranking series event in Croatia, on Wednesday at 70 kilograms.



–Two Nittany Lions are among the Division I leaders in falls this season. Freshman PJ Duke, who wrestles at 157 pounds, and Mitchell Mesenbrink, who competes at 165, are both tied for fifth with seven. The leader, Columbia heavyweight Vincent Mueller, has 11.



–Big Ten Network will televise Penn State-Michigan to a national audience. The match starts at 6 p.m. ET.



