Top questions facing Penn State wrestling before nationals: On Davis, the freshmen, and more on 125-157 pounds

The quest for a fifth straight NCAA Championship starts in roughly 48 hours for the Penn State wrestling team. The No. 1 Nittany Lions are ready to invade Cleveland and the 2026 national tournament with all 10 starters in tow. Each will take the mat first during Thursday’s opening round at Rocket Arena.

“All the preparation in the world, whatever resources you may have, it ultimately comes down to you getting out there and going and doing what you do,” head coach Cael Sanderson said on Monday. “So it’s fun to see.

“I know our guys are ready. We have all the confidence in the world in them, and we believe in them, and we love them. They’re awesome. So, we’re excited for them.”

BWI’s continuing preview coverage of this year’s national tournaments focuses on Penn State starters in the first five weight classes. What are the top questions facing that contingent? We break it down below.

1. Are the Penn State freshmen ready to roll?

Penn State heads to NCAAs with two freshmen in its starting lineup. Marcus Blaze is the No. 3 seed, Big Ten runner-up, and carries a mark of 21-1 into his first national tournament. PJ Duke, then, is the top seed at 157 pounds, reigning conference champ, and is 19-1 on the year.

It’s worth noting that both Nittany Lions have wrestled on some pretty big International stages already. This will be the most significant folkstyle event either has been in. But, the lights do not figure to be too bright for either of them. That does not guarantee a first-year title, of course.

Blaze will likely need to go through Ohio State’s Ben Davino, who beat him at Big Tens after the Nittany Lion earned a regular season win, to make the finals. Duke, then, likely will see Buckeye Brandon Cannon, who was previously the top-ranked wrestler in the country but someone the Penn State wrestler dispatched of easily at Big Tens with Cannon just returning from an injury, in the quarters, before a possible semifinal date with Big 12 champ Kaleb Larkin of Arizona State.

Both Penn State freshmen are capable of winning it all. As is always the case at nationals, though, the road to doing so will not be an easy one.

2. Will the No. 1 seeds hold serve?

We covered Duke and his path above. So, this section will focus on Penn State sophomore Luke Lilledahl, the top seed at 125 pounds, and junior Shayne Van Ness, who is No. 1 at 149.

Lilledahl is a perfect 20-0 on the year. But, as is common for this weight class, plenty of those victories have been close results. Regardless, a likely quarterfinal date with Iowa’s Dean Peterson, who the Nittany Lion has beat twice this year, is encouraging on paper. A spot in the semis looks all but guarantee, and ditto for one in the finals. Anything can happen there. But we like his chances to win in the end.

The same goes for Van Ness. The Nittany Lion has made some matches closer than fans would like this year, in part due to falling behind early. And yes, those few and far between instances (including two at Big Tens) seemingly overshadow his nearly 80 percent bonus rate over a 21-0 mark. Van Ness is a big favorite in this field, and with good reason.

3. Will Davis be an All-American?

Braeden Davis enters the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships as the No. 14 seed at 141 pounds. After planning to redshirt this season, the Nittany Lions junior took over for Aaron Nagao midway through the year. Since, Davis, who took All-American honors in 2025 at 133 pounds, finished the year with a 12-5 mark. His seed is disadvantageous, though. He could draw into Nebraska’s Brock Hardy, who pinned him earlier this year after the Penn State wrestler built an early lead, in round two. That could lead to a very long trip back through the consolation bracket to get a top-eight finish and podium spot.

At times, Davis looks capable of going as far as he wants. In other moments, he looks like an off-the-podium starter. We’ll say his tournament ends up being a middle ground of sorts. We feel good about him getting to the blood round. Winning there to get into a medal match, however, is a different story to be confident in.