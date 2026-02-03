Two Months of Change: How Matt Campbell Has Reshaped Penn State

We get our first introduction to Matt Campbell’s staff this week, with the team hosting a National Signing Day press conference with the full staff in attendance on Wednesday of this week. It will also be our first chance to meet with Campbell since his introductory press conference in early December. On today’s BWI Live Show, we’re previewing what we expect from tomorrow’s press conference, discussing what we want to learn, and recapping the last two months since Campbell took over. We’ll also discuss the latest recruiting news, including the unfortunate update for Penn State that five-star running back Kemon Spell committed to Georgia this week.

Penn State misses out on Spell, preview of tomorrow’s event

The stated reason for Wednesday’s press conference is that tomorrow is National Signing Day for college football. With that in mind, we’ll start today’s show with the news that Penn State lost out on a top regional prospect for the Class of 2027. Spell, an elite recruit and one-time commit to Penn State, committed to Georgia on Monday afternoon. Recruiting reporter Sean Fitz will discuss the twists and turns in Spell’s recruitment that had Penn State in the lead, before quickly fading to the Bulldogs.

Next, we’ll preview what we expect to learn from tomorrow’s press conference. Despite it’s stated reason, we expect to discuss recruiting very little. Tomorrow will be the first time that the media will meet Campbell’s fully assembled staff. We’ll also get our first extended sitdown with Campbell since his introductory press conference. We’ll discuss the things we expect to learn, what we want to learn and what storylines we expect to come from the event.

Two-month superlatives

In the last two months, Campbell had to assemble his staff, learn the old Penn State roster, build a retention plan for the players he wanted to keep, execute that plan, recruit his old players from Iowa State, and find key players in the wider transfer portal, all while trying to recruit for 2026 and 2027.

With February here, it’s the first dead period in recruiting and the first, presumably, normal schedule after Campbell had to speed-run building Penn State in his image over the last two months. In that light, we’ll do a check-in at this turning point by giving out some superlatives. We’ll track the best, worst, and most underrated moves of the last two months. We’ll examine the roster Campbell built at Penn State, and hash out what we think were the biggest risks and smartest moves.

