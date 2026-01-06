Tyseer Denmark reverses course, will enter the NCAA transfer portal over returning to Penn State

Penn State receiver Tyseer Denmark plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 reports, after initially announcing last week that he would be back with the Lions in 2026.

This news does not come as a major surprise. However, it coming after Denmark said he would be back in State College just a few days ago is a bit of a shock. He is not the first Nittany Lion to do so, however. Safety Dejuan Lane did the same earlier Tuesday. Both have since deleted their tweets saying that they would be back.

A former On3 Industry Rankings three-star recruit in the Class of 2024, Denmark did not earn significant snaps during either of his two seasons at Penn State. Now, the Philadelphia native and Imhotep Charter product will try to reach his potential somewhere else.

Denmark was undoubtedly frustrated by his lack of playing time in State College. After taking just 43 snaps and catching two passes for 28 yards and a touchdown in 2024, Denmark saw time in just eight games this fall. He finishes the year with two catches for 17 yards over just 28 snaps, per PFF.

After taking over in mid-October, interim head coach Terry Smith said he wanted to get both Denmark and freshman receiver Koby Howard more involved. But, that only ended up working out in the latter player’s favor.

“My job is to just try to change things up,” Smith said in October. “And you know, the success was the success that they had. I’m coming in with a new set of eyes and lenses to see this thing. I’ve seen Koby and Tyseer, because I coach the DBs, and I see them every day, and I know what they’re capable of. So, I’m going to give them a shot.”

Penn State is busy int he portal

There is only one transfer portal window this year. It opens Jan. 2 and runs through Jan. 16. Players on teams in the College Football Playoff title game will have an additional five days to enter. Penn State is already adding 20-plys players with more to come before Matt Campbell’s first season in State College. It is also seeing a ton of turnover, too, since James Franklin was fired earlier this year. Nearly 50 Penn State players are now in the portal.