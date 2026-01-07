Updating the list of Penn State transfer destinations after Zuriah Fisher makes his pick for 2026
Penn State currently has 46 members of its 2025 roster in the NCAA transfer portal. As of 8:05 p.m. ET on Jan. 6, a few have already found their next school. The most recent former Nittany Lion to pick his new home is defensive end Zuriah Fisher. The Aliquippa native will play his seventh and final college season at USC. That news broke on Tuesday night. His time in State College was marred by injuries.
“Two ACLs, Mom passed why he’s here on campus, the truest of adversity,” Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith, who recruited Fisher, said in November. “And yet here he is, playing exceptional football for us, overachieving, fighting all the odds, and I’m super proud of him. A kid that had that much adversity could easily quit and walk away from the sport. He’s got his degree. I’m probably more proud about that than even the football. I promised his mom that he would get that. And you know, he’s just been a great kid, and he’s reaping the reward of hard work.”
Fisher takes with him 41 tackles over just 35 career games at Penn State. He also has 5.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and a forced fumble on his Nittany Lion stat sheet.
Note: This story was updated at 8:30 p.m. ET to account for receiver Jeff Exinor picking his transfer destination.
Which other former Penn State players know where they are going?
Here’s that list:
TE Matt Henderson – Leaving Penn State for Virginia Tech
OG TJ Shanahan – Leaving Penn State for Florida
OG Alex Birchmeier – Leaving Penn State for Liberty
OT Eagan Boyer – Leaving PSU for Florida
DL Daniel Jennings – Leaving PSU for Virginia Tech
DE Zuriah Fisher – Leaving PSU for USC
DE Jaylen Harvey – Leaving PSU for North Carolina
DT Owen Wafle – Leaving Penn State for Duke
CB Elliot Washington II – Leaving the Lions for Clemson
WR Jeff Exinor – Leaving PSU for Virginai Tech
Which Nittany Lions are not yet committed to a new school?
Here’s that list of former Penn State players:
Quarterback
Bekkem Kritza
Ethan Grunkemeyer
Jaxon Smolik
Running Back
Cam Wallace
Corey Smith
Jabree Coleman
Wide Receiver
Aaron Enterline
Anthony Ivey
Kaden Saunders
Josiah Brown
Tyseer Denmark
Tight End
Joey Schlaffer
Luke Reynolds
Andrew Olesh
Offensive Line
J’Ven Williams
Brady O’Hara
Defensive End
Chaz Coleman
Cortez Harris
Mylachi Williams
Defensive Tackle
Xavier Gilliam
Sam Siafa
Kaleb Artis
Randy Adirika
Linebacker
Kari Jackson
Keon Wylie
Anthony Speca
DaKaari Nelson
Amare Campbell
Cornerback:
AJ Harris
Lamont Payne Jr.
Kenny Woseley
Safety
Braz Thomas
Karson Kiesewetter
Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
King Mack
Kolin Dinkins