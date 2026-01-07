Updating the list of Penn State transfer destinations after Zuriah Fisher makes his pick for 2026

Penn State currently has 46 members of its 2025 roster in the NCAA transfer portal. As of 8:05 p.m. ET on Jan. 6, a few have already found their next school. The most recent former Nittany Lion to pick his new home is defensive end Zuriah Fisher. The Aliquippa native will play his seventh and final college season at USC. That news broke on Tuesday night. His time in State College was marred by injuries.

“Two ACLs, Mom passed why he’s here on campus, the truest of adversity,” Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith, who recruited Fisher, said in November. “And yet here he is, playing exceptional football for us, overachieving, fighting all the odds, and I’m super proud of him. A kid that had that much adversity could easily quit and walk away from the sport. He’s got his degree. I’m probably more proud about that than even the football. I promised his mom that he would get that. And you know, he’s just been a great kid, and he’s reaping the reward of hard work.”



Fisher takes with him 41 tackles over just 35 career games at Penn State. He also has 5.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and a forced fumble on his Nittany Lion stat sheet.

Note: This story was updated at 8:30 p.m. ET to account for receiver Jeff Exinor picking his transfer destination.

Which other former Penn State players know where they are going?

Here’s that list:

TE Matt Henderson – Leaving Penn State for Virginia Tech

OG TJ Shanahan – Leaving Penn State for Florida

OG Alex Birchmeier – Leaving Penn State for Liberty

OT Eagan Boyer – Leaving PSU for Florida

DL Daniel Jennings – Leaving PSU for Virginia Tech

DE Zuriah Fisher – Leaving PSU for USC

DE Jaylen Harvey – Leaving PSU for North Carolina

DT Owen Wafle – Leaving Penn State for Duke

CB Elliot Washington II – Leaving the Lions for Clemson

WR Jeff Exinor – Leaving PSU for Virginai Tech

Which Nittany Lions are not yet committed to a new school?

Here’s that list of former Penn State players:

Quarterback



Bekkem Kritza

Ethan Grunkemeyer

Jaxon Smolik



Running Back



Cam Wallace

Corey Smith

Jabree Coleman



Wide Receiver



Aaron Enterline

Anthony Ivey

Kaden Saunders

Josiah Brown

Tyseer Denmark

Tight End



Joey Schlaffer

Luke Reynolds

Andrew Olesh



Offensive Line



J’Ven Williams

Brady O’Hara

Defensive End



Chaz Coleman

Cortez Harris

Mylachi Williams

Defensive Tackle



Xavier Gilliam

Sam Siafa

Kaleb Artis

Randy Adirika



Linebacker



Kari Jackson

Keon Wylie

Anthony Speca

DaKaari Nelson

Amare Campbell



Cornerback:



AJ Harris

Lamont Payne Jr.

Kenny Woseley



Safety



Braz Thomas

Karson Kiesewetter

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

King Mack

Kolin Dinkins