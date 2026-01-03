Veteran cornerback Zion Tracy set to return to Penn State for his final season

Penn State’s roster still has several pieces that need to come together, but the Nittany Lions’ cornerback room is one that looks strong heading into 2026. On Thursday, cornerbacks Audavion Collins and Daryus Dixson announced their intention to return. Now, they’ll be joined by returning starting nickel back Zion Tracy. Tracy announced his comeback on social media.

A rising senior with one year of eligibility remaining, Tracy started nine games for Penn State this season at nickel. He finished the season with 32 tackles, five tackles for loss, two pass breakups, a sack and a forced fumble. Tracy, who did not redshirt upon enrollment in the Class of 2023, has played in 40 games over three seasons with 13 starts. He has two career interceptions, both of which came in 2024. The second came in the Fiesta Bowl against Boise State.

Tracy missed spring practice in 2025 after undergoing offseason injury cleanup following the Nittany Lions’ playoff run. In addition to playing cornerback, Tracy has played on special teams since he was a freshman. He even served as Penn State’s primary punt returner down the stretch in 2024.

Penn State’s cornerback room will be experienced in 2026

Between Collins, Dixson and now Tracy, Penn State will be returning a total of 24 of a potential 39 starts across its three cornerback positions. Veteran corners AJ Harris and Elliot Washington each announced their transfer portal intentions before the Pinstripe Bowl. Harris started 11 games for the Nittany Lions in 2025. The Nittany Lions also continue to wait for word from freshmen corners Xxavier Thomas and Josh Johnson.

Naturally, at the core of the room is interim head coach Terry Smith, who coached corners before taking on the head coaching responsibility following the decision to move on from James Franklin in October. Smith pointed to Tracy and others for helping to understand what being the head coach at Penn State was all about.

“It taught me that I know I can truly do this job,” Smith said at the end of the regular season. “It taught me, you know, patience. And it taught me the role of one of the biggest jobs in college football. And it taught me that I have a special bond with people and my players, and that when I go forward in coaching, I have to take advantage of that and really build on that.

“I’m a trust guy, and always tell my guys when I recruit them, I will give trust first so that you can trust me second. Trust is earned. That’s why they care for me. That’s why they love me. You know, chewing Zion Tracy out and he’s staring down my throat because he knows I love him and I’m giving him proper correction. That’s what that bond is. I appreciate these guys. They work really hard. I can’t ask more of them.”