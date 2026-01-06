Key recruiting assistant Kenny Sanders no longer part of Penn State staff

One of Penn State’s longest-tenured recruiting assistants is leaving.

On Tuesday, Blue White Illustrated confirmed that former Director of Player Personnel Kenny Sanders has decided to leave the program. Sanders was offered the opportunity to stay in State College, working alongside two other recruiting assistants from the previous staff, Alan Zemaitis and Naz Oliver. However, we’re told he’s likely to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Sanders originally joined Penn State’s staff in 2014, when there were just four people dedicated strictly to recruiting. He spent five seasons (2014-2019) with James Franklin before leaving to take a promotion under Mario Cristobal at Oregon, earning the title of Director of Recruiting. However, despite helping secure a top-10 recruiting class, Sanders’ time on the West Coast was brief, and he eventually returned to Penn State in February 2021. Just over a year later, he became the team’s Director of Player Personnel in April 2022.

A graduate of McDonogh in Owings Mills, Md., Sanders’ ties to the school played a big role in Penn State’s recruiting efforts for Top 100 prospects PJ Mustipher and Dani Dennis-Sutton, among many others. His efforts were felt throughout not only the DMV over the years, but also in Philadelphia, where Sanders has strong ties. That’s a major reason Campbell wanted to retain him, given the number of new assistant coaches coming from outside the region.

By the end of Franklin’s tenure, Penn State had expanded its recruiting staff to 14 people. Some of them, most notably Andy Frank, Rashad Elby and Chris Mahon, joined Franklin in Blacksburg within days of him formally being hired. Others, like Rashad Rich and DJ Bryant, weren’t retained by Matt Campbell.

Zemaitis and Oliver, along with Director of High School Relations Bob Palko, remain on staff for now. Zemaitis and Oliver both help oversee day-to-day recruiting efforts, which is especially notable at the moment with on-campus visits taking place almost daily.

It’s unclear how big Penn State’s recruiting staff will be in the months moving forward, but Campbell did bring two key personnel members with him in General Manager Derek Hoodjer and Director of Player Personnel Trent Slatenow. He also hired recruiting assistant Jack Griffith away from Cincinnati.