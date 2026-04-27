Watch: Penn State Blue-White Open Practice Highlights

Penn State football held its annual Blue-White event on April 25, in the midst of a cold spring downpour inside Beaver Stadium. The weather, plus the fact that the event was not televised this year, kept many fans from seeing their Nittany Lions this spring. The team is under the direction of new Penn State head coach Matt Campbell and has a new look and feel.

To give Penn State fans as much of an up-close and personal experience as we possibly can, Blue White Illustrated got video of the event and has highlights from the team’s 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods during the final portion of practice. Check out those highlights in the video above, or on the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel.

Campbell discusses the player who flashed on Saturday.

After the game, Campbell discussed the players he thought had a good day among the skill positions on offense.

“Yeah, I think at the skill positions, I think you saw James Peoples have a couple really good runs. I think he’s really flashed. I feel like his spring got better and better and better as he went,” he said.

He then discussed another Penn State running back who flashed during our highlights.

“I think Q (Quinton Martin) is one of the guys to me, the run he had in the red zone goal line-ish area, he is playing with a lot of confidence right now. To watch him get better, I’m so excited for where he has the opportunity and ability to go.”

The defense also provided some highlights to balance out the offense, with several PBUs, including one from starting cornerback Audavion Collins, who almost had a pick-six against starting quarterback Rocco Becht in 7-on-7. Becht looked to his second read and was late getting the ball out in the rainy weather.

Later in the full team period, freshman Josiah Zayas stepped in front of a swing pass from Peyton Falzone into the flat and returned the interception for a touchdown.

Where Penn State can improve

After the practice, Campbell discussed where he thinks Penn State can improve after spring football. As his way, he pointed to an off-the-field concept rather than something specific with the team’s execution.

“I still think the biggest growth we can make is our discipline and detail, to be honest with you, in everything we do,” he said.

“Can we continue to have great discipline and detail in our academics, and how we finish in the classroom? Can we have great discipline and detail in humility, myself and all of us, in terms of evaluating what we just did?”

“The end piece of it is probably most important. Like, the storm’s coming. We’re going to have adversity. Are we as close-knit, tight-knit of a football team that when the tough days come, we can fight through down 14, we can fight through adversity, a bad quarter, a bad half? All of that stuff’s coming, right?”

Penn State will have limited instructional time with its players during the offseason, but the next time the team will convene for full team practice on a full scale will be for Fall Camp in August.