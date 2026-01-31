What did Cael Sanderson say about the Duke-Taylor match and Penn State wrestling beating Nebraska?

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State wrestling won seven of 10 matches en route to a 26-12 victory over Nebraska at the Bryce Jordan Center. The No. 1 Nittany Lions won the takedown battle 29-5, but did not wrestle their cleanest dual of the season. With that said, it was still a comfortable victory, the team’s 12th of the season.

“Lot of good practice tonight I’d say. Lot of tough situations, and having to go get takedowns, so I think it was a great match for us. That’s a really good team. Some of those guys are some of the guys you’re going to need to beat if you want to be a national champ.

“You’re wrestling a good team, and you’re not always going to have your best night. As a team, maybe we were a little flat, and that’s OK. That happens. We wrestled a great team, one of the teams we knew that this would be a great dual months ago. I think the guys just had to get tough and battle some really good wrestlers.”

Sanderson noted that Nebraska did what many teams have done to slow the Lions down: Lots of hand fighting and backing up.

“It’s hard to wrestle. Refs don’t really call stalling traditionally anymore,” Sanderson said. “We have to get in there and make it happen.”

Breaking down Duke-Taylor

Penn State freshman PJ Duke lost his first college match when he dropped a 2-1 decision to defending NCAA champ Antrell Taylor at 157 pounds. The Lions challenged a potential Duke takedown in the first period but it was not awarded upon review. The pair went into sudden victory tied at one. After a scoreless minute, Taylor took down first in the first tiebreaker period and escaped after 13 seconds. He then rode Duke during the entire second 30-second tiebreaker period to earn the decision victory.

“Yeah, that was my call to throw the [challenge] brick,” Sanderson said. “We probably shouldn’t have thrown the brick. It was close. Now they give them a little bit of reaction time, where a couple of years ago, there was no reaction time. I didn’t see it on the big screen. It was close enough that we threw the brick. Obviously we wish we would have had the brick for later on.”

On the match itself, Sanderson said:

“I think it’s a great match for him to get. A tough loss. A situation where we have to go get a takedown and just obviously, a tough opponent tactically. He’s hard to get to and strong in a lot of positions. PJ’s going to be fine. He’ll learn from it and keep getting better. And that’s the name of the game.”

Penn State-Nebraska odds and ends

–Sanderson said he did not see the sequence at the end of Braeden Davis’ match with Brock Hardy that led to the Nittany Lion being called for unsportsmanlike conduct. Penn State lost a team point from it. Hardy pinned Davis then patted him on the stomach twice. Davis clearly didn’t appreciate it, as he kicked Hardy away from him.

“Unfortunate situation,” Sanderson said.

–Leading 10-9 at the break, Penn State ran up the score after halftime with a technical fall from Mitchell Mesenbrink at 165, a major decision from Rocco Welsh and Josh Barr at 184 and 197 pounds, respectively, and a decision triumph from Levi Haines.

“We love our lineup,” Sanderson said. “We love our guys. We’re going to keep getting better and be at our best in the end.”