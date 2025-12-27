What did Ethan Grunkemeyer, Daryus Dixson, and Quinton Martin say about their Penn State futures after the Pinstripe Bowl?by: Greg Pickel15 hours agoGregPickelRead In AppDec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) warms up before the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn ImagesPenn State had many standouts in its win over Clemson. Three of them talked about what comes next after the win.