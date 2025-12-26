What did Terry Smith say about any more Pinstripe opt outs, Deion Barnes leaving Penn State, on Friday?

Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith will be on Matt Campbell’s first Nittany Lions staff in 2026. Deion Barnes will not be. While both are lettermen, only one will be returning to State College after the Pinstripe Bowl. Barnes is leaving the team after this game to be the new defensive ends/outside linebackers coach at South Carolina. He took the job back on Tuesday, just days before Penn State meets Clemson at Noon ET on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

“Deion is coaching, yes, and he’ll be a part of this team tomorrow,” Smith said Friday. “We’re just focused on this game, and he’s going to help us win this game.”

Barnes spent the last six seasons at Penn State, three of which were in his current role as the team’s defensive line coach.

Campbell still needs to hire Barnes’ replacement. He must also finalize his plans at defensive coordinator, linebackers coach, and running backs coach, in addition to sorting out secondary responsibilities between Smith and new Nittany Lions assistant Deon Broomfield, who came with Campbell from Iowa State.

Will Penn State have any more opt outs?

A handful of Penn State players are already out for the Pinstripe Bowl. The full list of names to know is below. Will any more players join them before kickoff on ABC? The answer is yes.

Here’s the opt-out list as of Noon ET on Friday:

OG Vega Ioane – He is declaring for the NFL Draft and opting out of the Pinstripe Bowl.



DT Zane Durant – He is declaring for the NFL Draft and opting out of the Pinstripe Bowl.



C Nick Dawkins – Will be out for the game per Terry Smith.



TE Khalil Dinkins – Will be out for the game per Terry Smith.



OT Nolan Rucci – Will be out for the game per Terry Smith.



OT Drew Shelton – Will be out for the game per Terry Smith.



S Zakee Wheatley – He is declaring for the NFL Draft and opting out of the Pinstripe Bowl.



CB AJ Harris – Left the Lions and plans to enter the transfer portal.



RB Nick Singleton – His father, Timmy, told The Reading Eagle that he will travel with Penn State to New York but is not planning to play.



DE Zuriah Fisher – He is not with the team in New York.



CB Elliot Washington II – Left the Lions and plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.



DE Chaz Coleman – Left the Lions and plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.



OG Alex Birchmeier – Left the Lions and plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.



TE Joey Schlaffer – Left the Lions in October with plans to enter the portal.



LB Alex Tatsch – Out due to injury.

LB Kari Jackson – Left the Lions to enter the transfer portal.



DE Daniel Jennings – Left the Lions to enter the transfer portal.