What did we learn about Penn State football in January? Completed staff, portal pickups, and more

What did we learn about Penn State football in January? Completed staff, portal pickups, and moreby: Greg Pickel1 hour agoGregPickelRead In AppIowa State Cyclones' wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) breaks a tackle from Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) after making a catch during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 conference showdown on Sept. 27, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.A busy 31 days of January are officially in the books. What did we learn about the Nittany Lions to start 2026?