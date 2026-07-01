What do the first Penn State football adidas uniforms look like? See the Lions' new jerseys here

STATE COLLEGE — A 10-year agreement between Penn State and adidas is officially underway. The deal, which was announced last fall and makes adidas the Lions’ “official footwear, uniform, apparel and sideline partner,” became official at 12:01 a.m. today when the company took over for NIKE after its 33-year run in that role for the athletic department. The partnership means many things, chief among them that each athletic program at Penn State will get new uniforms. What will the football team’s look like? The first images were put out on Tuesday. You can see them below:

For comparison, here’s what the old uniforms looked like:

Blake Betton, Penn State linebacker commit. (Photo: Blake Betton)

What are the key differences?

As you can see, aside from the logos, the jerseys on display Wednesday from adidas look pretty similar to the Lions’ previous ones from NIKE. Additional changes could come down the road, of course.

As for gear for fans from adidas, it went on sale at adidas , Fanatics , local retailers, and online retailers this morning.

“Penn State Athletics has been blessed with incredible partners throughout our history, but today, we step into a bold new era,” Penn State athletic director Patrick Kraft said in a news release last fall. “From the field to the court, the mat to the pitch, this partnership goes far beyond uniforms, it is unlike anything else in the marketplace. adidas is making an unprecedented commitment to Penn State: delivering record investment in our department, groundbreaking NIL and marketing opportunities, and access to technology and innovation that no other program can match.

“This agreement sets a new industry standard, fueling championship performances, empowering our student-athletes to grow their personal brands, and creating unmatched platforms for them to shine on the national and global stage. Together, we’re building something that will transform what’s possible for Penn State Athletics and for every student-athlete who wears the Blue & White.”

Adds adidas Vice President of Sports Marketing, North America, Chris McGuire:

“We are excited to partner with Penn State to equip all 800-plus Nittany Lion student-athletes with top-of-the-line products and industry-leading NIL opportunities. They’ll join adidas’ robust roster of athlete partners, including Penn State alums Micah Parsons and Abdul Carter, who’ve seen firsthand our commitment to realizing their aspirations both on and off the field.”

