What does this Penn State wrestling team have more of than its legendary predecessors, according to Cael Sanderson?

It should be scary enough for the rest of the college wrestling world that the No. 1 Penn State wrestling team, which is the 2025-2026 Big Ten dual meet champions at 14-0 after beating Ohio State 36-5 on Friday night, already has six No. 1 ranked wrestlers, with a seventh coming possibly as soon as Tuesday if the rankers decide to jump Marcus Blaze over Illinois’ Lucas Byrd after the currently No. 4 Nittany Lion beat No. 2 Ben Davino by decision, 3-2, on Friday night to earn the best win of anyone at 133 pounds this season.

Beyond that, a program that shattered the points record at nationals in each of the last two seasons while becoming just the second ever to have 10 All-Americans in 2024-2025, will have nine of 10 starters inside of the top eight this week, with only 141-pound junior Braeden Davis outside of the cut-off for All-American status 30 or so days before NCAAs.

All of that is going in favor of Cael Sanderson’s team, which will likely be more than enough for the Lions to win their fifth straight national team title and 13th since 2011. All of those teams have a list of accomplishments long enough to fill Marcel Proust’s In Search of Lost Time, which the Guinness Book of World Records says is the longest novel ever published, with 9,609,000 characters. But, even those legendary groups did not have as much of one thing that this one apparently has in the mind of the program’s longtime head coach.

“We have a great team,” Sanderson said Friday night. “Our culture, and just the friendship and the camaraderie, is, I don’t think it’s ever been anything close to what we have right now. I think a lot of it has to do with just all the changes in college athletics. The kids are coming here because they want to be here and be part of something special.

“So I think with everything going on, it’s a blessing for us, because we’re getting a lot of like-minded people that kind of fit in with what we’re trying to do. They’re just close, and they care about each other, and they want to see each other win. That’s what makes your job fun as a coach, is seeing a team that cares about each other. And, their parents want to see the other kids win and that kind of stuff. It’s special.”

Sanderson, unfortunately, did not elaborate on exactly what he meant. Maybe he will one day. But until then, and at the risk of putting words in the mouth of a man who usually doesn’t share many of them but always means what he says, we can only guess that he’s talking about how this 2025-2026 roster is sharing a common focus of appreciating the name, image, and likeness money that comes their way without letting it stand in the way of competing and training daily to be the best in their sport.

Beyond that, and these are our words, this Penn State team might have the best finishing ability of any Sanderson has had. Four Nittany Lions scored in either overtime or the final 30 seconds of regulation on Friday night to beat their Buckeyes opponent. Over the course of the season, one theme has emerged: When a takedown, reversal, or nearfall points are needed to either win a match or win it by more bonus points, each wrestler gets it more often than not. It’s why the Lions are winning their dual meets by an average of more than 30 points, with only a non-conference date with Princeton next Friday standing in the way of them and the postseason.

“They get stronger as the match goes on, and so when we find ourselves in a close match late, we’ve got a lot of confidence in our guys,” Sanderson said. “That’s just what they do, right?”

It is what they do.

It’s hard to rank Sanderson’s teams and figure out which is the best. They all have something unique that puts them far ahead of the pack. For this group, it is clearly their bond in the practice room and their ability to be at their best when it matters most.

That should scare the rest of the college wrestling world, too.

