What history can Penn State make on Saturday at the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships?

CLEVELAND — The final day of the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships is here. Per the usual, Penn State enters it with a chance to make more history. The Nittany Lions have six wrestlers in the finals and a massive lead in the team race ahead of this morning’s medal round. Freshmen Marcus Blaze and PJ Duke will compete in it for the chance to finish as high as third and as low as sixth at 133 and 157 pounds, respectively. Then, in the evening session, more than half of the team’s starting lineup will go for a title.

Head coach Cael Sanderson’s six finalists tie an NCAA record for the most championship match participants for one school in a single tournament. While that doesn’t make history on its own, all six winning would. The current record for most titles at nationals for one team is five. The Lions will be the favorites by seeding in all of their first place bouts. The matchups are as follows:

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 10 Marc-Anthony McGowan of Princeton

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 10 Adam Valencia of Stanford

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. No. 3 Mikey Caliendo of Iowa

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. No. 3 Christopher Minto of Nebraska

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. No. 3 Max McEnelly of Minnesota

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. No. 7 Cody Merrill, Oklahoma State

The other record Penn State could set is a new tournament team points record. The Lions start the day with 153 team points. Oklahoma State is second with 111.5. They are the only two teams still capable of claiming the title.

While the Cowboys can still technically win it all, it would take a lot for that to happen. Penn State having its worst day and Oklahoma State its best might describe it and yet also might be an understatement. The long and short of it is that the Lions are on track to win their fourth straight team title and their 13th in 15 years. And, assuming they do so, they should also bypass last year’s record-setting effort of 177 team points by the time all is said and done.

“Guys wrestled really well, obviously, and scored a lot of points,” Sanderson said Friday night after the Lions went 6-2 in the semifinal round. “Couple of really tough heartbreakers from two true freshmen who have long careers ahead of themselves. Those guys just need to bounce back, finish strong, and then let’s go wrestle well in the finals.”

The medal round starts at 11 a.m. ET Saturday. And, the finals are at 7 p.m. ET.

Read a full recap of Friday night’s session here.