What is the opening spread and total for Penn State-Marshall? Numbers are out for the Lions' opener

Penn State will welcome Marshall to Beaver Stadium to officially open the Matt Campbell era in State College. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET. Fox Sports One will televise the contest. An announcer assignment is not yet out. But, initial betting information is.

BetMGM makes the Nittany Lions a 23.5-point favorite. The total is 53.5 points. According to Bill Connelly’s SP+ metrics, the Lions are 25.5 points better than the Thundering Herd. Head coach Tony Gibson is back to lead Marshall after guiding them to a 5-7 season during his first year as the leader of the Sun Belt program. He took over for former Penn State assistant Charles Huff. He is now the head coach at Memphis.

“Everything that we do from meetings, the way our kids act and how they do things is so much better right now,” Gibson said after spring practice, according to WV Metro News. “We have a great grasp of who we have and I feel really comfortable with the staff and the team.

“I like this team a lot.”

An early look at Penn State-Marshall

The Thundering Herd return quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson. However, they brought in a transfer and seem to have competition at the position.

“I don’t know what anybody else has, but I know we have three guys who have started football games at this level or higher,” Gibson said. “I don’t know of anyone else in the country with that much depth. These are also guys who fit our system. They can do what we need them to do for us to win games.”

According to Phil Steele, Marshall returns six starts on offense and three on defense. Like Penn State, it lost players to the portal but also added them, as well.

“Marshall is a much more experienced team this year and return many of their key players. This time they signed just 26 thru the portal and a solid true frosh class,”Steele writes. “I had very low expectations for the Herd last year but now with QB Del Rio-Wilson established and this Gibson’s second year they are a legitimate contender in the SBC East. They do have to play Penn St, James Madison and ODU all on the road this year.

“Marshall had 3 Net Close Losses, 3 Net upsets and rate a +3 on my SMI. Almost all of my power ratings call for a 9 win regular season which is a stark contrast to last year.”





