What is the Penn State plan for the Blue-White game? Here's what Matt Campbell said on Tuesday

Penn State football has put its first of 15 spring practices in the books. New head coach Matt Campbell and his staff had their players on the field both outside the Lasch Building and inside Holuba Hall on Tuesday morning. There are 13 more days of drills to go before the annual Blue-White game on April 26. What will that look like? As expected, it will not be a full-blown scrimmage like fans have become accustomed to over the years.

“You’ll get some version of practice, and hopefully we can get some scrimmaging, where we get some live reps in practice, and be able to showcase that,” Campbell said. “But what we won’t do is waste a day. What we will do is, I think it’s really important for us to be out there and make sure we do a great job of being there for our fans, and equally, being able to be with our fans. Because I think it’s really important.”

There was at least one instance, if not more, during the James Franklin era where Penn State had to modify its annual spring game due to injuries. That will be the case in the first year of the Campbell era. The Nittany Lions have a number of players either coming off injuries or in the midst of recovering from them. Thus, the number of available players is lower than usual.

Because of it, you can expect to see more of a practice than a game on April 26 at Beaver Stadium. But, fans will at least see something, which will be a positive in a little more than a month.

“I think it’s really important for us and how critical this fan base is to our football program that we get out and have an opportunity for our fans to be with us,” Campbell said.

“But I think equally, it’s critical for our players to be in that stadium and to feel what that fan base feels like and looks like, and what Beaver Stadium feels like on a, you know, replicating that environment to the best of our ability, before we step in there and play a game, obviously, next fall.”

Penn State has still not announced when the Blue-White event will start. That information, in addition to things like possible television and streaming coverage, will come out at a later date.