What jersey number will each Penn State football newcomer wear in 2026? Full list, plus an updated numerical roster

A burning question for some fans during the first offseason of the Matt Campbell era has been this: What jersey numbers will the Lions’ 50 newcomers wear in 2026? We can now answer that question. Penn State football put out a roster update on Monday. It only includes the first uniform assignment for each new Nittany Lion.

Below, you will find the new info broken down into categories. We start with jersey assignments for early enrollees. Then, we move on to the transfers. Last, but certainly not least, is a complete list of the Penn State 2026 football roster in numerical order.

What are the first jersey numbers for the early enrollees?

The first jersey numbers for the Class of 2026 early enrollees are as follows:

12 — QB Kase Evans, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound three-star from Lexington, Tex.



14 — QB Peyton Falzone, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound four-star from Nazareth, Pa.



29 — RB D’Antae Sheffey, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound three-star from State College



56 — OT Mason Bandhauer, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound three-star from Fort Collins, Co.



81 — WR Ben Whiter, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound three-star from Virginia



89 — Jackson Ford, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound four-star from Phoenixville, Pa.



17 — CB Josiah Zayas, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound three-star from Piscataway, N.J.



30 — S Christian Askew, 6-foot-4, 185-pound prospect from Kathleen, Ga.



28 — Safety Bryson Williams, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound three-star from Omaha, Neb.



20 — S Tyrell Chatman, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound three-star from Lincoln, Neb.



19 — WR Amarion Jackson, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, rated as a three-star receiver from Omaha, Neb.

What jersey number will each Penn State transfer wear first?

The list is below, sorted by position, and for those who need it, also by who is from Iowa State and who is not. A * next to a player’s name means he got the same jersey number at Penn State as he had at his last school.

Non-Iowa State transfers (15):

23 — RB James Peoples – A 5-foot-10, 206-pound junior from Ohio State



15 — WR Keith Jones – A 6-foot-4, 185-pound redshirt sophomore from Grambling State



76 — OL Hunter Albright – A 6-foot-5, 310-pound redshirt freshman from St. Francis (PA)



51 — OL Brock Riker* – A 6-foot-4, 285-pound redshirt senior Texas State



72 — OT Tyshon Huff – A 6-foot-4, 300-pound redshirt junior from Tiffin University



97 — DT Keanu Williams – A 6-foot-5, 320-pound redshirt senior from UCLA



98 — DL Dallas Vakalahi* – A 6-foot-2, 318-pound junior from Utah



92 — DT Siale Taupaki* – A 6-foot-4, 310-pound redshirt senior+ from UCLA



33 — DE Alexander McPherson – A 6-foot-6, 240-pound sophomore from Colorado



91 — DE Armstrong Nnodim – A 6-foot-2, 290-pound redshirt sophomore from Oklahoma State



27 — CB Omarion Davis* – A 5-foot-11, 185-pound sophomore from Boston College



24 — CB Ibn McDaniels* – A 6-foot-3, 205-pound redshirt sophomore from Syracuse



34 — S Chris Fileppo* – A 6-foot-4, 208-pound sophomore from West Virginia



38 — P Nathan Tiyce* – A 6-foot-5, 230-pound sophomore from Mississippi State



95 — K Cristiano Rosa* – A 5-foot-11, 206-pound redshirt senior from James Madison

Iowa State transfers (24):

3 — QB Rocco Becht* – A 6-foot-1, 210-pound redshirt senior



7 — QB Alex Manske* – A 6-foot-3, 225-pound redshirt freshman



21 — RB Carson Hansen – A 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior



4 — WR Brett Eskildsen – A 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior



8 — WR Karon Brookins – A 6-foot-5, 200-pound redshirt freshman



0 — WR Chance Sowell* – A 6-foot-3, 210-pound redshirt senior



2 — WR Zay Robinson – A 5-foot-11, 195-pound redshirt freshman

84 — TE Gabe Burkle* – A 6-foot-6, 255-pound redshirt senior



18 — TE Ben Brahmer* – A 6-foot-7, 255-pound senior



80 — TE Cooper Alexander – A 6-foot-4, 245-pound redshirt sophomore

66 — OL Will Tompkins – A 6-foot-5, 300-pound redshirt freshman



74 — OT Kuol Kuol II – A 6-foot-6, 290-pound redshirt freshman



70 — OL Trevor Buhr* – A 6-foot-4, 325-pound redshirt junior



54 — OL Vaea Ikakoula – A 6-foot-3, 355-pound redshirt freshman

56 — DL Alijah Carnell* – A 6-foot-5, 290 pound redshirt sophomore



88 — DL Ikenna Ezeogu* – A 6-foot-5, 285-pound redshirt senior



9 — LB Cael Brezina* – A 6-foot-3, 235-pound junior



10 — LB Caleb Bacon – A 6-foot-4, 240-pound redshirt sophomore



8 — LB Kooper Ebel – A 6-foot-4, 235-pound senior



32 — LB John Klosterman – A 5-foot-11, 230-pound redshirt senior

29 — CB Hunter Sowell – A 5-foot-10, 170-pound redshirt freshman



4 — CB Jeremiah Cooper* – A 6-foot, 195-pound redshirt senior

3 — S Jamison Patton* – A 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior



31 — S Marcus Neal Jr.* – A 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior

