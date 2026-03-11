What jersey number will each Penn State football newcomer wear in 2026? Full list, plus an updated numerical roster
A burning question for some fans during the first offseason of the Matt Campbell era has been this: What jersey numbers will the Lions’ 50 newcomers wear in 2026? We can now answer that question. Penn State football put out a roster update on Monday. It only includes the first uniform assignment for each new Nittany Lion.
Below, you will find the new info broken down into categories. We start with jersey assignments for early enrollees. Then, we move on to the transfers. Last, but certainly not least, is a complete list of the Penn State 2026 football roster in numerical order.
What are the first jersey numbers for the early enrollees?
The first jersey numbers for the Class of 2026 early enrollees are as follows:
12 — QB Kase Evans, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound three-star from Lexington, Tex.
14 — QB Peyton Falzone, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound four-star from Nazareth, Pa.
29 — RB D’Antae Sheffey, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound three-star from State College
56 — OT Mason Bandhauer, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound three-star from Fort Collins, Co.
81 — WR Ben Whiter, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound three-star from Virginia
89 — Jackson Ford, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound four-star from Phoenixville, Pa.
17 — CB Josiah Zayas, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound three-star from Piscataway, N.J.
30 — S Christian Askew, 6-foot-4, 185-pound prospect from Kathleen, Ga.
28 — Safety Bryson Williams, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound three-star from Omaha, Neb.
20 — S Tyrell Chatman, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound three-star from Lincoln, Neb.
19 — WR Amarion Jackson, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, rated as a three-star receiver from Omaha, Neb.
What jersey number will each Penn State transfer wear first?
The list is below, sorted by position, and for those who need it, also by who is from Iowa State and who is not. A * next to a player’s name means he got the same jersey number at Penn State as he had at his last school.
Non-Iowa State transfers (15):
23 — RB James Peoples – A 5-foot-10, 206-pound junior from Ohio State
15 — WR Keith Jones – A 6-foot-4, 185-pound redshirt sophomore from Grambling State
76 — OL Hunter Albright – A 6-foot-5, 310-pound redshirt freshman from St. Francis (PA)
51 — OL Brock Riker* – A 6-foot-4, 285-pound redshirt senior Texas State
72 — OT Tyshon Huff – A 6-foot-4, 300-pound redshirt junior from Tiffin University
97 — DT Keanu Williams – A 6-foot-5, 320-pound redshirt senior from UCLA
98 — DL Dallas Vakalahi* – A 6-foot-2, 318-pound junior from Utah
92 — DT Siale Taupaki* – A 6-foot-4, 310-pound redshirt senior+ from UCLA
33 — DE Alexander McPherson – A 6-foot-6, 240-pound sophomore from Colorado
91 — DE Armstrong Nnodim – A 6-foot-2, 290-pound redshirt sophomore from Oklahoma State
27 — CB Omarion Davis* – A 5-foot-11, 185-pound sophomore from Boston College
24 — CB Ibn McDaniels* – A 6-foot-3, 205-pound redshirt sophomore from Syracuse
34 — S Chris Fileppo* – A 6-foot-4, 208-pound sophomore from West Virginia
38 — P Nathan Tiyce* – A 6-foot-5, 230-pound sophomore from Mississippi State
95 — K Cristiano Rosa* – A 5-foot-11, 206-pound redshirt senior from James Madison
Iowa State transfers (24):
3 — QB Rocco Becht* – A 6-foot-1, 210-pound redshirt senior
7 — QB Alex Manske* – A 6-foot-3, 225-pound redshirt freshman
21 — RB Carson Hansen – A 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior
4 — WR Brett Eskildsen – A 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior
8 — WR Karon Brookins – A 6-foot-5, 200-pound redshirt freshman
0 — WR Chance Sowell* – A 6-foot-3, 210-pound redshirt senior
2 — WR Zay Robinson – A 5-foot-11, 195-pound redshirt freshman
84 — TE Gabe Burkle* – A 6-foot-6, 255-pound redshirt senior
18 — TE Ben Brahmer* – A 6-foot-7, 255-pound senior
80 — TE Cooper Alexander – A 6-foot-4, 245-pound redshirt sophomore
66 — OL Will Tompkins – A 6-foot-5, 300-pound redshirt freshman
74 — OT Kuol Kuol II – A 6-foot-6, 290-pound redshirt freshman
70 — OL Trevor Buhr* – A 6-foot-4, 325-pound redshirt junior
54 — OL Vaea Ikakoula – A 6-foot-3, 355-pound redshirt freshman
56 — DL Alijah Carnell* – A 6-foot-5, 290 pound redshirt sophomore
88 — DL Ikenna Ezeogu* – A 6-foot-5, 285-pound redshirt senior
9 — LB Cael Brezina* – A 6-foot-3, 235-pound junior
10 — LB Caleb Bacon – A 6-foot-4, 240-pound redshirt sophomore
8 — LB Kooper Ebel – A 6-foot-4, 235-pound senior
32 — LB John Klosterman – A 5-foot-11, 230-pound redshirt senior
29 — CB Hunter Sowell – A 5-foot-10, 170-pound redshirt freshman
4 — CB Jeremiah Cooper* – A 6-foot, 195-pound redshirt senior
3 — S Jamison Patton* – A 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior
31 — S Marcus Neal Jr.* – A 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior
See the full 2026 Penn State football numerical roster as of March 9
0 WR Chase Sowell
2 CB Audavion Collins
2 WR Zay Robinson
3 QB Rocco Becht
3 DB Jamison Patton
4 DB Jeremiah Cooper
4 WR Brett Eskildsen
5 CB Daryus Dixson
6 WR Koby Howard
7 QB Alex Manske
7 CB Zion Tracy
8 WR Karon Brookins
8 LB Kooper Ebel
9 LB Cael Brezina
10 LB Caleb Bacon
11 DE LaVar Arrington II
11 WR Lyrick Samuel
12 QB Kase Evans
12 CB Xxavier Thomas
13 LB Tony Rojas
14 QB Peyton Falzone
15 CB Joshua Johnson
15 WR Keith Jones Jr.
16 CB Donte Nastasi
17 QB Connor Barry
17 DB Josiah Zayas
18 TE Benjamin Brahmer
18 DE Max Granville
19 WR Amarion Jackson
19 QB Jack Lambert
20 DB Tyrell Chatman
21 RB Carson Hansen
21 S Vaboue Toure
23 CB Jahmir Joseph
23 RB James Peoples
24 DB Ibn McDaniels
25 RB Quinton Martin Jr.
25 LB Alex Tatsch
26 LB Cam Smith
26 RB Cam Wallace
27 DB Omarion Davis
28 DB Bryson Williams
29 RB D’Antae Sheffey
29 CB Hunter Sowell
30 DB Christian Askew
31 WR Logan Cunningham
31 S Marcus Neal Jr.
32 LB John Klosterman
33 DE Alexander McPherson
34 LB Chris Fileppo
35 CB Tyler Armstead
35 LS Blaise Sokach-Minnick
37 DB Max Heffner
38 P Nathan Tiyce
39 DT Ty Blanding
39 S Jashaun Green
42 DE Mason Robinson
43 DE Dayshaun Burnett
47 DE Aidan Probst
50 OL Cooper Cousins
51 OL Brock Riker
52 OL Dominic Rulli
54 OL Vaea Ikakoula
55 OL Chimdy Onoh
56 OL Mason Bandhauer
56 DL Alijah Carnell
61 OL Liam Horan
65 OL Jim Fitzgerald
66 OL Will Tompkins
67 OL Henry Boehme
68 OL Anthony Donkoh
70 OL Trevor Buhr
71 OL Garrett Sexton
72 OL Tyshon Huff
73 DL Caleb Brewer
74 OL Kuol Kuol II
76 OL Hunter Albright
77 OL Owen Aliciene
78 OL Malachi Goodman
79 OL Donnie Harbour
80 TE Cooper Alexander
81 WR Ben Whitver
82 WR Ethan Black
83 TE Brian Kortovich
84 TE Gabe Burkle
84 WR Peter Gonzalez
87 TE Andrew Rappleyea
88 DL Ike Ezeogu
89 DL Jackson Ford
89 TE Finn Furmanek
90 DT Liam Andrews
91 DL Armstrong Nnodim
92 LS Andrew Dufault
92 DL Siale Taupaki
93 DE Bobby Mears
94 K Ryan Barker
94 DT De’Andre Cook
95 DE Jordan Mayer
95 K Cristiano Rosa
97 DL Keanu Williams
98 K Matthew Parker
98 DL Dallas Vakalahi
99 DE Yvan Kemajou