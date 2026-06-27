What should Penn State fans expect from LB Case Alexander?

Penn State added four-star linebacker Case Alexander to its Class of 2027 earlier this week.

A four-star prospect, Alexander has a longstanding relationship with Matt Campbell and his staff, as his brother, Cooper, enrolled at Iowa State in 2024 and has since followed Campbell and his staff to State College.

And yet, despite that, the Nittany Lions had a fight on their hands, as Alexander struggled to choose between Penn State and his father’s alma mater, Oklahoma, in the weeks and days leading up to his decision.

Fortunately for Penn State fans, the Nittany Lions prevailed in the end, giving the staff a seventh four-star player in a class that currently stands at 22 commits.

What should fans expect from Alexander once he arrives in Happy Valley? Rivals Scouting Director Charles Power provides his thoughts on the newest Nittany Lion.

On3 Scouting Director Charles Power on Case Alexander

Charles Power: One of the more skilled and instinctive linebacker prospects in the 2027 cycle. Measured in at a shade under 6-foot-3 and around 215 pounds prior to his senior season. Lines up as a linebacker and tight end for his high school team. Seemingly all over the field as a defender. Seamlessly keys and flows to the football, taking clean paths to the ball carrier. Plays with a physical edge. Shows pop in his hands when working to stack and shed. A strong form tackler and drives his feet on contact. Eliminates angles with his play speed. Appears to be equally comfortable playing the run and pass. Comfortable in space and fluid in coverage.

Shows high-level coordination and top-notch ball skills as a tight end. Fluid and coordinated with the ball in his hands. Finished his junior season with 88 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 5 sacks along with 36 catches for 679 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense. Impact player on special teams, blocking multiple kicks as a junior. Father, Stephen Alexander, was a second-round pick and Pro Bowl tight end. Will need to continue adding strength and mass, but has the look of a well-rounded linebacker prospect with NFL upside.