What We Learned at Penn State’s THON Day + Combine Week Preview

The Penn State football team hosted its annual THON Day on Saturday, giving the media an afternoon of interaction with the organization as they hosted Four Diamonds families for the annual charity event. Today on the BWI Live Show, we’ll recap what we saw, heared and learned about Penn State football during this extended, informal afternoon with the program. We’ll also recap the news that came out of the team’s media availability with three offensive linemen, including Cooper Cousins and Anthony Donkoh. We’ll also discuss the NFL Combine, which starts this week in Indianapolis, and take your questions in the BWI Mailbag to end the show!

Penn State News

It’s Combine week for the 2026 NFL Draft, and there’s a host of Penn State players in Indianapolis this week to interview with teams and work out in front of the assembled NFL world. We’ll start the show with a brief conversation about who we think will be the stars of Penn State’s contingent in front of scouts and fans.

Spring football is also one month away for the current Penn State team. We’ll discuss the team’s checklist of what they need to accomplish between now and then to have a successful first camp under head coach Matt Campbell and his staff.

THON Day Recap

Next, we’ll discuss the news and notes that came from Penn State’s media event with the THON families on Saturday. We’ll discuss what Cooper Cousins and Anthony Donkoh had to say during their brief press conferences on Saturday afternoon and what our impressions of the new staff were. We’ll also recap THON’s total for 2026 and how the Penn State football team gave back to the University through NIL.

Next, we’ll continue our look at the team for this upcoming season. One of the biggest concerns that fans have with the team is that it lacks obvious star power. Today, we’ll count down the three top candidates to be stars of the Penn State defense. Which players and positions have the skills and talent to stand out? We’ll discuss.

Best Bets and BWI Mailbag

Finally, we’ll conclude the back half of the show with today’s Best Bets from Greg Pickel. Now that the Olympics are over, which sports are on his radar? Join the show to find out which games have his interest.

Then, we’ll turn the show over to you! What do you think about today’s show topics? We’ll be answering questions from the audience during the BWI Mailbag. We’ve got pre-selected questions from the BWI Message board, but we want to hear from you as well. Join us at 10 a.m. and drop your questions in the live chat!