What We Saw at Penn State's Rare Open Practice Today: BWI Live

The Penn State Nittany Lions football team held a rare open practice on Thursday morning, during which the media got a chance to see a full day of on-field activity on Lasch Football Field. We’ll recap what we saw and what we learned today on the BWI Live show, today at 10 a.m. Next, we’ll discuss the injury situation with the Nittany Lions, who are down their top two quarterbacks this spring period, and we’ll give our first impressions of how players look in pads after the last two months of development in the weight room. Finally, we’ll also discuss what we learned about the team’s offensive and defensive plans, including positional updates on both sides of the ball and more!

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Penn State is without another key player on offense this spring

Minutes before the start of open practice, Blue White Illustrated broke the news that quarterback Alex Manske would be out for the spring after a surgical cleanup this offseason. He joins starter Rocco Becht, along with several starting wide receivers and tight ends who were out of practice. We’ll discuss the impact on practice.

Open Practice Recap

Next, we’ll get into the meat of the conversation today, which is Penn State’s open practice. Reporters Nate Bauer and Sean Fitz were at the hour-long event and will share their takeaways from what they saw and heard.

We’ll discuss the players who stood out from a physical standpoint, what we learned about the team’s offensive and defensive practice field plans, and interesting nuggets about the team’s scheme and technique, including what we learned from coaches Deon Broomfield and Ryan Clanton, plus players available to the media after practice.

Good Vibes

Next, we’ll get into a new segment on today’s show called “Good Vibes.” We’ll give a player or coach who gave us good vibes at practice today. What does that mean? It means whatever our experts want it to mean, which they’ll explain in their answers!

Want to know more about any one of these specific conversations? Join the BWI Live Show today to give us your thoughts in the live chat! We’ll be taking questions and comments during our hour-long conversation today.