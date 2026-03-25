What We Want to Learn at Penn State Open Practice Tomorrow

The Penn State Nittany Lions football team opened up spring practice on Tuesday with a morning session, followed by new head coach Matt Campbell’s first comments to the media of the spring. Today, we’ll continue our recap of those comments, plus we’ll preview what we want to learn at the team’s open practice tomorrow.

Join the BWI Live Show today at 10 a.m. on YouTube to be part of the action! We’ll be taking your questions throughout the show and will feature the best questions during the BWI Mailbag to end the hour-long program. As a reminder, with morning practice tomorrow, the Thursday BWI Live Show will be at 2 pm. We’ll be recapping what we saw and learned from the event live on YouTube. We’ll also have a speical recruiting update with Ryan Snyder on Friday to recap a busy first day of spring football visits. Subscribe now so you don’t miss a thing!

Penn State adds a familiar face

It’s becoming a family affair for Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith. His stepson, Justin King, is already part of the team’s support staff, and now his nephew and former Penn State running back, Tank Smith, is joining the program as a recruiting coordinator assistant. Next, we’ll pivot to a discussion from yesterday’s conversation with Campbell. Tuesday was the first time since the team hired new wide receivers coach Kashif Moore that Campbell discussed his decision to hire the former UConn receiver and coach. We’ll recap his comments, plus expand on his outline of why his room has wide receiver rooms have been so successful over the years.

Practice Preview

Next, we’ll discuss what we want to learn from the team’s open practice tomorrow. It’s a rare opportunity in the last 12 years that the media will get to attend a full open practice at Penn State, and we’re listing the items we want to check off our list for tomorrow on today’s show. Campbell spoke about the team’s availability report for the spring yesterday, so we’ll discuss the players we expect to see and the ones we don’t tomorrow. We’ll also discuss offensive and defensive coaches we want to watch work during the second practice of the season. Finally, we’ll put it all into context with what Campbell said about the outcome of one practice in the grand scheme of the process in getting ready for a season.

Best Bets and the BWI mailbag

Finally, we’ll end the show with our weekly Best Bets segment and the BWI Mailbag. We’ve selected questions from Blue White Illustrated’s message board to answer on the show, but you should join the show live and ask questions in the live chat to be part of the action!