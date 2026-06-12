What does Beaver Stadium look like 85 days before Penn State-Marshall? Latest photos offer a renovation update

Penn State takes on Marshall 85 days from today, June 12, 2026, to open the 2026 season. Nittany Lion fans are counting down the days until new head coach Matt Campbell leads his team out of the south end zone tunnel on Sat., Sept. 5, just before a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on FS1. Construction workers are counting down the days, too, although they are aiming for something different: Being done with the latest phase of Beaver Stadium’s multi-year, $700 million renovation before kickoff.

Penn State hit a construction milestone earlier this week

The photo you saw when you clicked on this story, which you can also see below, is courtesy of Weatherstem. Its free live stream is from a camera behind the west side construction zone. You can see updates by clicking here. The shot is from today at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The remaining photos below are from earlier stages of the construction process. Two of them, showing the inside of the stadium, are courtesy of Penn State Athletics and are from early June. The rest, which are from BWI, date back to June 10 and were taken hours after a “topping off” ceremony celebrated the placing of the venue’s highest steel beam. All told, the new height of Beaver Stadium will be 195 feet.

A look at the inside of Beaver Stadium in early June on the west side as Penn State continue renovation work. (Photo courtesy of Penn State Athletics). The inside of Beaver Stadium on the west side as Penn State continue renovation work. (Photo courtesy of Penn State Athletics). A view of the backside of Beaver Stadium’s west side on June 10, 2026. (Pickel/BWI) Construction workers continue to create new rows for bleachers in the upper west concourse at Beaver Stadium on June 10, 2026. (Pickel/BWI) A view of the backside of Beaver Stadium’s west side on June 10, 2026. (Pickel/BWI) A look at Beaver Stadium on June 12, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. ET courtesy of WeatherStem.

New lights will be up by kickoff

The photo below features the southwest upper concourse. If you look above the photo where rows are in place for bleachers, you will see the start of new light structures, as well. That is part of the renovation, too, as is a new sound system, expansion work on the east concourse, and more.

“I think fans will appreciate the new sound,” Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft told The Centre Daily Times. “Because if you’re way up on the south end, it vibrated up there. Technology has gotten so good, it’ll be a total recalibration. We’re recalibrating the whole building and how the sound will work, so I think the sound will be most noticeable. That’s number one. I think it’s brighter with the new lights. That’ll be, I think, very noticeable.”

You can read the full CDT interview with Kraft by clicking here. And you can see the aforementioned photo below.