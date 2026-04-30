What's next for Penn State wrestling following an interesting US Open? Portal set to close and more

Penn State wrestlers are back in State College following the US Open last weekend in Las Vegas. Two Nittany Lions, Luke Lilledahl at 57 kilograms and Marcus Blaze at 61, punched their tickets to June’s Final X, where the Senior Team USA will be set, following wins in their respective weight classes back on Saturday. Numerous other Nittany Lions placed, and one recruit, Class of 2026 signee Jayden James, won a U20 title.

Next up for head coach Cael Sanderson’s team is next month’s World Team Trials. The last spot in each weight class at Final X, where applicable, will be decided there. Some weights, like 79 kilograms, where Penn State two-time NCAA champ Levi Haines will meet Chance Marsteller, are already set. The rest will be wrestled off in May. What will we be watching for? Here’s a quick list:

–Will PJ Duke and Mitchell Mesenbrink enter the field? Neither took the mat at the US Open. To make Final X, they must both wrestle at and win their weight class at the trials.



–Is Tyler Kasak going to be back in action? The Nittany Lion had to medically forfeit out of the 70-kilogram bracket at the US Open, which was won by former Nebraska wrestler Ridge Lovett.



–How many total Penn State wrestlers will go? Numerous members of the team check one of the boxes to qualify for the event. So, we’d expect a healthy contingent to be on hand. But, time will tell.

The Senior World Team Trials are May 14-15 in Louisville, Kentucky. After those, current and future Penn State wrestlers will be in Geneva, Ohio May 28-31 for the U23 and U20 World team trials. Numerous members of both the starting lineup and the rest of the room will enter that event.

Which Nittany Lions qualify for World Team Trials?

Here’s the list, per USA Wrestling:

70kg: PJ Duke, Tyler Kasak



74kg: Mitchell Mesenbrink, Jayden James, Joe Sealey



125kg: Cole Mirasola

Will any more Penn State wrestlers enter the NCAA transfer portal?

Penn State redshirt senior Lucas Cochran is the first Nittany Lion to enter the transfer portal following the 2025-2026 season. He appears to be trying to get a medical waiver for this past season. That would give him one more season of eligibility at his next school. It’s unclear, though, if he will get it. A longtime member of Sanderson’s team, he tried to win the heavyweight job this season but lost it to Cole Mirasola, who did not place at nationals.

The NCAA transfer portal is open until 11:59 p.m. ET tonight. Wrestlers have until then to tell their compliance department that thye’d like to go into the mechanism athletes use to change schools.

Haines set for Pan-Ams

Haines will represent Team USA at the Senior Pan-American Championships, May 7-10, in Iowa. He, of course, will compete in the 79-kilogram bracket. You can see the full team here.



