What's next for Penn State wrestling this offseason following Final X success? An early look ahead to Worlds

Penn State wrestling and its coaching staff can finally pause and take a breath following a busy start to the offseason. That is a misnomer of sorts, of course. After all, the Lions won the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships to cap off the folkstyle season on March 21. A little more than a month later, the program’s coaching staff and many of their competitors were at the US Open in late April with a spot at Final X on the line.

Final X was last Friday, of course. Five of the 10 lineup spots on the Team USA for Senior Worlds are filled by Nittany Lion Wrestling Club members. Between the US Open and Final X, Levi Haines won a Pan-Am title; Connor Mirasola took the crown at U23 Nationals; U20 Team Trials took place; and the World Team Trials set the rest of the Final X field.

With no wrestling tournaments on the schedule until U20 Worlds in mid-August, here’s a look at where things stand now for Penn State wrestling.

Next up for Penn State: U20 Worlds

Incoming Penn State freshman Jayden James will compete for Team USA at U20 Worlds. He holds the 74-kilogram spot for his country. U20s are Aug. 16 – 23 in Bratislava, Slovakia. The men’s freestyle tournament, which James will compete in, will take place Aug 20 – 23. As it relates to James specifically, the 74-kilogram (163.1 pounds) bracket will be Sat., Aug. 22 – Sun., Aug. 23.

How many Lions will go to U23 Worlds?

The Team USA for the U23 World Wrestling Championships should be set by the end of the month. Those will be held Oct. 12 – 18 in Las Vegas, Nev. We already know that James will represent his country at that tournament at 74 kilograms. Who else could join him?

Penn State junior Luke Lilledahl is eligible to accept the 57-kilogram spot after losing to Spence Lee at Final X. We expect him to take it. Nittany Lion sophomore Marcus Blaze is eligible to take the 61-kilogram spot. However, we expect him to turn it down after he beat Jax Forrest at Final X to punch his ticket to Senior Worlds, which are a couple of weeks later. Levi Haines has the same choice to make at 79 kilograms. With no college season to worry about, though, he might be more willing to do the tournaments back-to-back. Time will tell.

Josh Barr could be the pick for the 97-kilogram Team USA spot at U23s. And Connor Mirasola would be eligible to compete at 125 kilograms if Oklahoma State’s Coby Merrill turns it down, which feels unlikely at the moment.

Final decisions are due by this time next week. We should know the full U23 Team USA by early July.

Senior Worlds lead us into the college season

The 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships are Oct. 24 – Nov. 1 in Kazakhstan. Blaze will represent Penn State and Team USA at 61 kilograms. Joining him in representing his country at Worlds are NLWC members Zain Retheford (70 kilograms), Haines (79 kilograms), Kyle Dake (86 kilograms), and Kyle Snyder (97). All will be in medal contention when the tournament kicks off.

The Lions will start their 2026-2027 dual meet season around the same time, of course. The full schedule, however, will not be out for another couple of months.