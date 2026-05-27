When does Penn State-Marshall start? What about the Buffalo game? The first home game kick times of the Matt Campbell era are out

Penn State football will play two of its three non-conference games at home in 2026. Start times are now in for both contests. Head coach Matt Campbell and his mostly new-look Nittany Lion roster will make their regular season debut at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 5 against Marshall. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET. FS1 will televise the contest. PSU is 115-22-2 all-time in its season openers. That number includes a 122-13-1 mark in home openers.

Following a trip to Temple for a Noon ET (ESPN2) Week 2 matchup with the Owls on Sept. 12, Penn State returns home on Sept. 19 to face Buffalo. That game will start at Noon ET, as well. Big Ten Network will televise it.

All three start times were announced by the Big Ten and Penn State on Wednesday. They come in addition to the Lions’ Oct. 2 matchup at Northwestern. That Friday night showdown at the new Ryan Field will start at 8 p.m. ET. FOX will televise it.

Penn State is 2-0 all-time against Marshall. The schools last met in 1930. The Lions hold a 40-4-1 advantage over the Owls. PSU won the last meeting back in 2016. But, Temple took the last one at Lincoln Financial Field back in 2015. As for Buffalo, Penn State leads that all-time series 3-1. Its most recent win in it came back in 2019.

Here’s the list:

Sept. 5: vs. Marshall, 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sept. 12: at Temple, Noon ET (ESPN2)

Sept. 19: vs. Buffalo, Noon ET (BTN)

September 26: vs. Wisconsin



Oct. 2: at Northwestern, 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

Oct. 10: vs. USC

Oct. 17: at Michigan

October 24: BYE

Oct. 31: vs. Purdue



Nov. 7: at Washington

Nov. 14: vs. Minnesota

November 21: vs.Rutgers

Nov. 28: at Maryland

Following the Blue-White practice, Campbell discussed how his program must continue moving forward this summer before getting ready for the above slate of games during preseason camp.

“I still think the biggest growth we can make is our discipline and detail, to be honest with you, in everything we do,” he said. “Can we continue to have great discipline and detail in our academics and how we finish in the classroom? Can we have great discipline and detail in humility, myself and all of us, in terms of evaluating what we just did? The end piece of it is probably most important. The storm is coming. We’re going to have adversity.

“Are we as tight knit of a football team that when the tough days come, we can fight through down 14, we can fight through adversity, a bad quarter, a bad half? The key to our success is are we together enough to be able to fight through hard? I think those are great growth opportunities for us. We’ll have to continue to pound through as we work through the rest of the summer and certainly fall camp.”