When is the 2026 Penn State Blue-White game? Here is the date to save

Penn State football has announced the date for its 2026 Blue-White game, which will be the first under new head coach Matt Campbell. The date is Sat., April 25. Additional details, including a start time, the format for the scrimmage, and more will come at a later time, the school said.

Speaking on Feb. 4, Campbell, who frequently did not have a public spring practice during his time at Iowa State, made clear that this year’s Blue-White game would probably look different from previous versions.

“I think it’s really important for our kids to be in that stadium with our fans,” Campbell said. “I don’t want the first time Rocco Becht to throw a pass is his first game in there with fans. It’s really important for this team to be able to get out there.

“We’ve got a lot of guys coming off of injury, so what does that look like. How do we go practice? But I think for our fan base to see us on that field and for us to be able to be out in that stadium with our fans, I think, before we play a game I think is absolutely critically important. We will certainly do something. What that’ll look like probably will base a lot on our health of where we’re at at that point, and then making sure we do a great job of getting out there and getting great work in, no matter what it is. We’ve got to make sure we get value out of that 15th practice.”

Penn State Blue-White game history, and Campbell’s spring game past

According to Penn State historian Lou Prato, the first Blue-White game was held back in 1951. It has been part of the program’s final spring practice in almost every year since, although it sometimes has taken on different forms due to player availability. We don’t yet know what Campbell’s version will look like. While at Iowa State, he had sometimes canceled his team’s public spring intrasquad scrimmage. That was the case last year during what would ultimately be his final preseason in Ames.

“My philosophy on that changed a long time ago. Everybody’s just catching up to me,” Campbell said last year, per Cyclone Fanatic.

Many coaches have taken a similar approach in recent years for several reasons. One that no longer exists is canceling the public event to shield players from schools that could recruit them during the spring transfer portal window, which no longer exists. But preferring to hold all 15 practices behind closed doors to prepare for preseason camp is another reason coaches have cited for past cancellations.

“I’ve always had a unique thought on that,” Campbell said while still a Cyclone in 2025. “And believe me, there are some years where I think it’s awesome. I think it’s awesome to open up the stadium if it’s a young team that needs to play in front of some sort of a crowd, I think that’s big. But I think we’ll make those decisions kind of based on what this team needs, and I don’t know if I can tell you right now what this team needs until we get back out on the practice field and really evaluate our football team.”

2025 Nittany Lions schedule

Penn State will open its 2026 season on Sept. 5 against Marshall. Games are on Saturday unless otherwise noted. You can see the Lions’ full regular season schedule below:

Sept. 5: vs. Marshall

Sept. 12: at Temple

Sept. 19: vs. Buffalo

September 26: vs. Wisconsin



Fri., Oct. 2: at Northwestern

Oct. 10: vs. USC

Oct. 17: at Michigan

October 24: BYE

Oct. 31: vs. Purdue



Nov. 7: at Washington

Nov. 14: vs. Minnesota

November 21: vs.Rutgers

Nov. 28: at Maryland

