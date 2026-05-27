When will Penn State football 2026 single-game tickets go on sale to the public?

Penn State football will make single-game tickets available in less than two weeks as it continues to ramp up for Matt Campbell’s first season in State College. The public sale starts on Fri., June 5, the program said in a news release on Wednesday. Tickets and parking will both be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on that day.

“Fans interested in purchasing single-game tickets can do so by clicking here,” the news release said. “Additionally, parking, presented by Onvo, will be available for purchase by visiting here. Mobile ticketing is the exclusive delivery method for all single-game tickets and parking passes.”

The program did not release pricing information for either tickets or parking on Wednesday. It’s not currently clear when that information will come out. The Nittany Lions play three home games in September, two in October, and two in November. The matchups are as follows:

Sept 5: Marshall



Sept. 19: Buffalo

September 26: Wisconsin

October 10: USC

October 31: Purdue

November 14: Minnesota

Nov. 21: Rutgers

This will be the second Penn State regular season featuring construction amid the $700 million Beaver Stadium renovation project. A seating chart for TicketMaster’s current verified resale program shows sections 301 – 313 and 401 – 413 on the east side of the stadium for this year’s home games. The lower bowl on that side is available, as well.

Penn State has not made details available regarding where the project stands heading into the second summer of work. But, seven modules are now up on the east side. You can see what those look like from before April’s Blue-White practice below: