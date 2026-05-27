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When will Penn State football 2026 single-game tickets go on sale to the public?

Greg Pickelby: Greg Pickel41 minutes agoGregPickel

Penn State football will make single-game tickets available in less than two weeks as it continues to ramp up for Matt Campbell’s first season in State College. The public sale starts on Fri., June 5, the program said in a news release on Wednesday. Tickets and parking will both be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on that day.

“Fans interested in purchasing single-game tickets can do so by clicking here,” the news release said. “Additionally, parking, presented by Onvo, will be available for purchase by visiting here. Mobile ticketing is the exclusive delivery method for all single-game tickets and parking passes.”

The program did not release pricing information for either tickets or parking on Wednesday. It’s not currently clear when that information will come out. The Nittany Lions play three home games in September, two in October, and two in November. The matchups are as follows:

Sept 5: Marshall

Sept. 19: Buffalo

September 26: Wisconsin

October 10: USC

October 31: Purdue

November 14: Minnesota

Nov. 21: Rutgers

This will be the second Penn State regular season featuring construction amid the $700 million Beaver Stadium renovation project. A seating chart for TicketMaster’s current verified resale program shows sections 301 – 313 and 401 – 413 on the east side of the stadium for this year’s home games. The lower bowl on that side is available, as well.

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Penn State has not made details available regarding where the project stands heading into the second summer of work. But, seven modules are now up on the east side. You can see what those look like from before April’s Blue-White practice below:

Penn State Beaver Stadium upper deck (Greg Pickel/BWI)
Penn State Beaver Stadium upper deck as seen during the Blue-White Practice. (Greg Pickel/BWI)
A view outside of Beaver Stadium as construction continues on the $700 million Penn State renovation project on April 14, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Construction work continues at Beaver Stadium amid a $700 million renovation project on April 25, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
One of numerous modules at Beaver Stadium that will support the new westside upper concourse. (Pickel/BWI)
One of the modules that will support the new upper westside structure inside of Penn State’s renovated Beaver Stadium. (Pickel/BWI)
The beginning foundation for the seats that will fill the new west side upper concourse at Beaver Stadium. (Pickel/BWI)
The beginning foundation for the new upper westside concourse for Penn State at Beaver Stadium. (Pickel/BWI)
The middle section of the new The beginning foundation for the new upper westside concourse for Penn State at Beaver Stadium. (Pickel/BWI)
The beginning foundation for the new upper westside concourse for Penn State at Beaver Stadium. (Pickel/BWI)
Penn State's Beaver Stadium on April 25, 2026 before the Blue-White practice. (Pickel/BWI)
Penn State’s Beaver Stadium on April 25, 2026 before the Blue-White practice. (Pickel/BWI)