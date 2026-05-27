When will Penn State football's non-conference games start? News is expected today

Penn State news, notes, and updates for May 27 include a look ahead to today’s college football TV time announcements, headlines of the day, and more.

FOX, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and their college football partners will announce kickoff times for Weeks 0 – 3 on Tuesday. That means we will learn when the Lions will host Marshall and Buffalo, and also when they will travel to Temple. Other kick times could come out, as well. In years past, Homecoming game kick times have dropped on this day. And so, too, have “special” games such as the White Out. However, the only ones we are guaranteed to find out about today are the first three contests of the year.

Longtime college football TV tracker and start time prognosticator Matt Sarzyniak has made his predictions. He thinks that the Nittany Lions’ season opener against Marshall will start at Noon ET on FS1. He predicts Penn State-Buffalo to be at 7 p.m. on FOX. And, he projects PSU-Temple to at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. We project that the matchup with the Owls will absolutely be an afternoon start due to the fact that the Philadelphia Eagles play at Lincoln Financial Field the next day. The other ones are a bit more up in the air, but time will tell how it all works out. The announcements should come out around Noon ET today.

In other news, ESPN’s David Hale ranked the quarterback situation for every FBS team after spring practice. He put Penn State, and expected starter Rocco Becht, in the tier three category. He refers to it as the ‘Sean Clifford zone.’

“Here’s a blind comparison befitting this tier’s namesake,” Hale writes.



“QB A: 67.8 Total QBR, 60.8% completion rate, 7.93 yards/attempt, 2.5 pass TD:INT ratio

QB B: 66.8 Total QBR, 60.2% completion rate, 7.53 yards/attempt, 2.8 pass TD:INT ratio

“Quarterback A is Becht’s career stat line. QB B is … every Penn State QB from 2014-25.

“There’s a short list of quarterbacks you’d rather have than these guys. The problem is, when it comes to crunch time, it’s that short list — not these QBs — who’ve come up big.”

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

New name emerges at safety after Penn State locks in official visit: Snyder, BWI



Penn State’s tight end legacy helps seal Sean Currie’s commitment: ‘The numbers don’t lie’: Snyder, BWI



The weekly rundown: Penn State game start times and official visit season are coming: Pickel, BWI



Ranking Penn State’s best 11 offensive players regardless of position: Carr, BWI

Quote of the day

“As leaders, we have to be able to be there for the young guys and the guys from Penn State. We got to be there for those guys. hate saying ‘the guys from Penn State’ because we’re all one now together.

“But, it’s just been our leadership role, just being in those guys’ ears. We’re explaining to them, giving them tips and reminders, just over and over again, so we can just hammer out the little details.”

—PSU RB Carson Hansen.