BWI Football
Where is Penn State in the USA Today preseason coaches poll top 25?
Penn State is No. 17 in the USA Today preseason coaches poll. The fresh top 25 came out on Tuesday, the same day the Lions report for camp. Head coach Matt Campbell’s team starts practices on Wednesday.
“It’s an honor to build on those great successes and traditions of our past,” Campbell said at Big Ten Media Days last week. “I will tell you we will honor the traditions of this great program, a program that’s played over 139 years of football, has almost 950 wins in college football. It’s my opportunity and my honor to be able to represent that great football program.
“I think what we have found in our short time here in State College, number one, is an unbelievable community that’s wrapped their arms around myself and our family, our coaches and our family, and represent one of the proudest and most distinguished football fan bases in the country. It’s a fan base that loves football, but most importantly, how you build your football program. You build your football program with character, integrity, class and excellence, and I’ve really appreciated our fan base’s wisdom around those values.”
More: The weekly rundown: Report day is here for Penn State as the Lions prepare to open preseason camp
Ohio State is No. 1 in the preseason poll. It has 1,741 points. By comparison, Penn State owns 463. Oregon, Georgia, Texas, and Notre Dame round out the top five. Teams that the Nittany Lions will face this fall that are on the list include USC at No. 14, Michigan (No. 16), and Washington (No. 19). No other 2026 opponents received votes.
The Lions are in a similar spot to where they’ve been ranked in various media preseason top 25s dating to January. Penn State will get another opportunity to see where those within the sport believe it ranks nationally when the preseason Associated Press top 25 comes out on Aug. 17 at Noon ET.
See the complete preseason coaches poll
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- Indiana
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
- 11. Alabama
- 12. Texas Tech
- 13. LSU
- 14. USC
- 15. BYU
- 16. Michigan
- 17. Penn State
- 18. Tennessee
- 19. Washington
- 20. SMU
- 21. Utah
- 22. Iowa
- 23. Clemson
- 24. Houston
- 25. Missouri
- Others receiving votes: Louisville 153; Florida 147; TCU 63; Illinois 62; South Carolina 50; Arizona 50; Virginia 40; Vanderbilt 37; Auburn 29; Georgia Tech 26; Boise State 24; Oklahoma State 22; UNLV 17; North Carolina State 13; Florida State 13; Virginia Tech 12; Nebraska 12; Memphis 9; Arizona State 8; James Madison 6; Duke 6; Pittsburgh 4; New Mexico 4; Western Michigan 3; Navy 3; San Diego State 2; Kansas State 1; Jacksonville State 1; Hawaii 1; California 1;
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