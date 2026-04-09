Where are Penn State alums on Dane Brugler's NFL Draft big board, position-by-position rankings?

If you follow the NFL Draft, then you are familiar with ‘The Beast.’ If not, allow us to explain. Each April, longtime and highly-regarded NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler, who works for The Athletic, publishes a 600-plus page selection process preview. It covers everything from the top 100 prospects to position-by-position rankings to scouting reports on hundreds of players. To make a long story short, whether you are a Penn State fan and want to know how each Nittany Lion ranks or are an NFL fan wondering who your team just drafted, it has you covered. Find a link to it here.

Nittany Lions dot multiple lists. Starting with the top 100 draft prospects, guard Vega Ioane leads the way at No. 12 overall. Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton is next at No. 60. And safety Zakee Wheatley is the third and final top-100 member at No. 78 overall.

How many Penn State players will be drafted, according to Brugler?

He sets the number at a possible 11. That would be a record. The current seven-round high water mark is 10 back in 1996. Which Penn State alums does he see going off the board?



Vega Ioane, No. 1 guard, projected first-round pick



Dani Dennis-Sutton, No. 13 edge, projected to go in Rounds 2 or 3



Zakee Wheatley, No. 6 safety, projected to go in Round 3



Drew Allar, No. 4 QB, projected to go in Rounds 3 or 4



Kaytron Allen, No. 5 RB, projected to go in Round 4



Nick Singleton, No. 8 RB, projected to go in Round 5



Drew Shelton, No. 15 OT, projected to go in Round 5



Zane Durant, No. 17 DT, projected to go in Rounds 5 or 6



Khalil Dinkins, No. 22 TE, projected to go in Rounds 6 or 7



Tyler Duzansky, No. 1 LS, projected to go in Round 7 or be an undrafted free agent



Nolan Rucci, No. 22 OT, projected to go in round 7 or be a UDFA

What’s the scouting report on Drew Allar?

No Penn State NFL Draft prospect will be discussed more than Allar. The polarizing former Nittany Lion seems to have recovered from the broken ankle he suffered back in October. He did return for some of the path to the draft process. That helps, but pro decision makers undoubtedly had an opinion of him, positive or negative, long before Allar threw at both the Combine and Pro Day.

“Allar is a sturdy, strong-armed passer with promising intangibles, but underdeveloped timing disrupts his ability to execute at a high level,” Brugler writes. “He has NFL starting-caliber physical tools, although a lack of natural passing rhythm creates uncertainty about his developmental ceiling.”