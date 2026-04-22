Where are Penn State players in Mel Kiper Jr.'s final 2026 NFL Draft position rankings?

Penn State news, notes, and updates for April 22 include another 2026 NFL Draft preview, headlines of the day, and more. Longtime evaluator Mel Kiper Jr., put out his final position rankings ahead of this year’s pro selection process, which starts on Thursday. Here’s where former Nittany Lions are at:

Overall rankings, regardless of position:

Vega Ioane: No. 12



Dani Dennis-Sutton: No. 64



Zakee Wheatley: No. 91



Drew Allar: No. 115



Kaytron Allen: No. 123



Nicholas Singleton: No. 126



Zane Durant: No. 130



Drew Shelton: No. 142

Where do Penn State players rank by position group?

Allar is the No. 5 quarterback



Allen is the No. 5 running back, and Singleton is No. 6



Khalil Dinkins is the No. 15 tight end



Shelton is the No. 14 offensive tackle, and Nolan Rucci is No. 25



Ioane is the No. 1 guard



Nick Dawkins is the No. 17 center



Dennis-Sutton is the No. 14 edge rusher



Durant is the No. 11 defensive tackle



Wheatley is the No. 9 safety



Tyler Duzansky is the No. 2 long snapper

You can see the full list here.

In other news, Penn State put spring practice No. 13 into the books on Tuesday.

“I think there’s been great growth in spring practice,” head coach Matt Campbell said. “First of all, how do we practice? And then number two, what do we have? Part of that’s a little cloudy, because you’re still without a couple quarterbacks, without your top three receivers. And then you’re trying to kind of navigate the rest of the football team. But honestly, it’s been awesome. I think our coaches have done a great job. And honestly, I think our kids have done a great job. We haven’t wasted a practice so far.”

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Trimmings: Young playmaker emerging for Penn State this spring: Fitz, BWI



Alex Manske injury update: Penn State passer is back on campus following offseason procedure: Pickel, BWI



What can Penn State fans expect to see at the Blue-White practice? Here’s what Matt Campbell said on Tuesday: Pickel, BWI



California safety Malakai Taufoou sees path to success at Penn State: Snyder, BWI



Penn State’s secondary coaching confluence leaves a muddy picture of the future: Carr, BWI

Quote of the day

“We can’t waste a great practice. I think these are critical reps for our football team. So I kind of see the first 20, 25 minutes of what normal practice would look like. Team stretch. And then obviously, get ourselves a little bit of individual, inside run, a little bit of seven on seven. But then, really, the bulk load of the rest of the day will be driving. We’ll get an opportunity to just continue to work on our football team and work on driving the football, different areas of the field. But a lot like probably what you see on most spring games.”

PSU coach Matt Campbell on the plan for Saturday’s Blue-White practice.