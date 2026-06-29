Where are Penn State wrestlers in FLO's updated International rankings after Final X?

Penn State and Nittany Lion Club Wrestlers are on the move in FLO’s latest men’s International freestyle rankings following Final X, which set the Senior Team USA for this year’s World Championships.

Luke Lilledahl lost the No. 1 spot he previously held at 57 kilograms, as he fell to No. 2 on Jon Kozak’s list at 57 kilograms. Spencer Lee, of course, took over the top spot there after beating the Penn State junior at Final X. Otherwise, the rest of the Nittany Lion connections either moved up or stayed put in the June rankings compared to the May ones. Marcus Blaze is the biggest mover in a positive direction. The Penn State sophomore is now No. 4 in the world at 61 kilograms after taking out Jax Forrest at Final X.

Here’s a breakdown of where each is now (the number in parentheses is where they were in May):

Pound for pound:

Kyle Snyder — No. 10 (9)



Kyle Dake — No. 15 (17)



57 kilograms

Luke Lilledahl — No. 2 (1)

61 kilograms

Marcus Blaze — No. 4 (7)

70 kilograms

Zain Retherford — No. 4 (6)

74 kilograms

Jayden James — No. 19 (19)

Joe Sealey — No. 20 (20)

79 kilograms

Levi Haines — No. 1 (1)

86 kilograms

Kyle Dake — No. 6 (5)

92 kilograms

Josh Barr — No. 15 (15)

97 kilograms

Kyler Snyder — No. 3 (3)

125 kilograms

Greg Kerkvliet — No. 16 (15)

The full rankings are here.

How will Penn State connections fare at Worlds?

Looking ahead strictly to Worlds, Kozak predicts the following outcome for each Penn State wrestling connection heading to Kazakhstan in October:

–Alum Roman Bravo-Young, wrestling for Mexico, to finish second to Spencer Lee at 57 kilograms

–Bronze medal finishes for Marcus Blaze at 61 kilograms and Zain Retherford at 70 kilograms

–A gold medal for Levi Haines at 79 kilograms

–A fifth place finish for Kyle Dake at 86 kilograms



–Kyle Snyder to finish with silver at 97 kilograms

These rankings and predictions are subject to change, of course, with so much time still to go before the men’s freestyle 2026 World Championships begin. But, the NLWC, while preferring a sweep, would absolutely take medals in four of five weight classes.

Penn State will be active at U20 and U23 Worlds before Senior Worlds ends the International freestyle season for the year. Click here to read more about which Nittany Lions are heading to those tournaments.