Where are Penn State wrestlers in the final media rankings before NCAA seeds come out?

Greg Pickelby: Greg Pickel53 minutes agoGregPickel

Penn State wrestlers are on the move, in good ways and bad, in the final media rankings of the 2025-2026 season before nationals. The lists come out ahead of seeds being released later today for the 2026 NCAA Championships. Those will be held in Cleveland March 19-22.

Where does each individual wrestler rank now? We have the latest look at things below now that the postseason is here.

A look at the latest media rankings

Penn State wrestlers are No. 1 in seven of 10 weight classes. A full breakdown of the final media rankings of the regular season is below:

WeightNameFLOInterMatThe Open Mat
125 poundsLuke LilledahlNo. 1 (1)No. 1 (1)No. 1 (1)
133 poundsMarcus BlazeNo. 2 (2)No. 2 (2)No. 3 (2)
141 poundsBraeden DavisNo. 14 (14)No. 13 (14)No. 11 (11)
149 poundsShayne Van NessNo. 1 (1)No. 1 (1)No. 1 (1)
157 poundsPJ DukeNo. 1 (4)No. 1 (4)No. 1 (5)
165 poundsMitchell MesenbrinkNo. 1 (1)No. 1 (1)No. 1 (1)
174 poundsLevi HainesNo. 1 (1)No. 1 (1)No. 1 (1)
184 poundsRocco WelshNo. 1 (1)No. 1 (1)No. 1 (1)
197 poundsJosh BarrNo. 1 (1)No. 1 (1)No. 1 (1)
285 poundsCole MirasolaNo. 7 (5)No. 8 (6)No. 8 (5)

What changed for Penn State in the media rankings this week?

The most positive change from a Penn State perspective saw 157-pound freshman PJ Duke skyrocket to the top spot across all three outlets after dominating defending NCAA champ Antrell Taylor of Nebraska by major decision, 12-4, to win a Big Ten title and avenge his only loss of the season. Marcus Blaze, Braeden Davis, and Cole Mirasola each had some downward movement after finishing second, seventh, and fifth at Big Tens.

Looking ahead to nationals

There is no media availability for the Nittany Lions this week. Head coach Cael Sanderson and his staff are waiting for NCAA seeds to come out at 8 p.m. ET tonight to set the bracket for nationals. Sanderson and some of his wrestlers will speak with reporters next Monday after spending this week putting together a game plan for the national tournament.

“Up and down the lineup, I mean, seven guys winning the Big Tens, and obviously, number one, you want to get your guys in the nationals,” Sanderson said back on Sunday. “So, we got 10. And then we want to get through this tournament healthy, and we’re healthy, so we’re happy.”