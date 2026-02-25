Where are Penn State wrestlers in the final media rankings of the 2025-2026 regular season?

Penn State wrestling finished off the regular season last Friday night by beating Princeton 50-0 on Senior Day at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions have now won 86 consecutive matches and continue to hold the number one spot in the team rankings following a 15-0 dual meet schedule.

Where does each individual wrestler rank? We have the latest look at things below now that the postseason is almost upon us.

A look at the latest media rankings

Penn State wrestlers are No. 1 in six of 10 weight classes. A full breakdown of the final media rankings of the regular season is below:

Weight Name FLO InterMat The Open Mat 125 pounds Luke Lilledahl No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 133 pounds Marcus Blaze No. 2 (2) No. 2 (2) No. 2 (2) 141 pounds Braeden Davis No. 14 (13) No. 14 (12) No. 11 (11) 149 pounds Shayne Van Ness No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 157 pounds PJ Duke No. 4 (4) No. 4 (4) No. 5 (5) 165 pounds Mitchell Mesenbrink No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 174 pounds Levi Haines No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 184 pounds Rocco Welsh No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 197 pounds Josh Barr No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 285 pounds Cole Mirasola No. 5 (5) No. 5 (6) No. 5 (5)

What changed for Penn State in the media rankings this week?

Nearly nothing, which is no big surprise considering how easily nine of 10 Penn State matches went against Princeton. There are two changes to point out, though: Junior Braeden Davis slid a little in both FLO’s and InterMat’s rankings after only beating the Tigers’ Matthew Martin by decision, 11-8. And, redshirt freshman Cole Mirasola moved up to No. 5 after Lehigh’s Nathan Taylor, the previous No. 5 at 285, fell out of the top 10 due to a string of recent setbacks.

Looking ahead to the Penn State weekend

There is no media availability for the Nittany Lions this week. Head coach Cael Sanderson and his staff are busying finetuning each of the team’s 10 starters for next week’s Big Ten tournament. It is March 7-8 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

However, with that said, it won’t be a completely quiet week. Thursday will bring the third NCAA Coaches’ Poll and the second installment of the RPI rankings.