Where are Penn State wrestlers in the latest rankings before a monster matchup with Ohio State?

Penn State wrestlers mostly held the same spot they did last Tuesday this Tuesday in the latest media rankings as the No. 1 Nittany Lions continue to prepare for a Friday night marquee matchup with No. 2 Ohio State.

A look at the latest media rankings

Penn State wrestlers continue to hold most of the coveted spots in a fresh set of rankings following a busy weekend across the college wrestling world. A full breakdown of this week’s rankings for each weight class is below. It’s worth noting that, on Thursday, we will get the second Coaches Rankings of the year.

Weight Name FLO InterMat The Open Mat 125 pounds Luke Lilledahl No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 133 pounds Marcus Blaze No. 4 (4) No. 4 (4) No. 4 (4) 141 pounds Braeden Davis No. 13 (13) No. 12 (12) No. 11 (11) 149 pounds Shayne Van Ness No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 157 pounds PJ Duke No. 4 (4) No. 4 (4) No. 6 (6) 165 pounds Mitchell Mesenbrink No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 174 pounds Levi Haines No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 184 pounds Rocco Welsh No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 197 pounds Josh Barr No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 285 pounds Cole Mirasola No. 8 (8) No. 12 (12) No. 9 (9)

What changed for Penn State in the media rankings this week?

Positively nothing, which is not a great surprise. At this point, most of Penn State wrestlers are only moving if they suffer an upset loss, which has not happened yet during the 2026 portion of the season.

Reminder about the coaches rankings

The first version of these, which play a role in the NCAA seeding process, came out in late January. The next set will be released Thursday.

Here is where each Penn State wrestler is as of Jan. 29:

Luke Lilledahl: No. 2 at 125 pounds behind only Ohio State’s Nic Bouzakis.



Marcus Blaze: No. 3 at 133 pounds behind Illinois’ Lucas Byrd and Ohio State’s Ben Davino.



Braeden Davis: No. 10 at 141 pounds behind a number of wrestlers, including No. 1 Jesse Mendez of Ohio State and No. 4 Brock Hardy of Nebraska, among others.



Shayne Van Ness: No. 1 at 149 pounds.



PJ Duke: No. 2 at 157 pounds behind Brandon Cannon of Ohio State.



Mitchell Mesenbrink: No. 1 at 165 pounds.



Levi Haines: No. 1 at 174 pounds.



Rocco Welsh: No. 1 at 184 pounds



Josh Barr: No. 1 at 197 pounds.



Cole Mirasola: No. 9 at 285 pounds behind the likes of No. 1 Yonger Bastida of Iowa State and No. AJ Ferrari of Nebraska.

Looking ahead to the Penn State weekend

Penn State seeks its 85th consecutive dual meet victory when it hosts No. 2 Ohio State at 7 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network. The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes both have numerous ranked matchups. Here’s an early look at the projected lineups:

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 2 Nic Bouzakis, Ohio State

133 pounds: No. 4 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 2 Ben Davino, OSU

141 pounds: No. 12 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 1 Jesse Mendez, Ohio State

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 6 Ethan Stiles, OSU

157 pounds: No. 4 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. No. 1 Brandon Cannon, Ohio State

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. No. 16 Paddy Gallagher, OSU

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. No. 5 Carson Kharchla, Ohio State

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. No. 8. Dylan Fishback, OSU

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. No. 10 Lucas Geog, Ohio State

285 pounds: No. 12 Cole Mirasola, PSU, vs. No. 3 Nick Feldman, OSU

The Buckeyes will likely be without Cannon, who has been out for weeks, and possibly Bouzakis, who got hurt at the end of the Iowa match last week.