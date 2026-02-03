Where are Penn State wrestlers in the latest rankings before Michigan?

Penn State wrestlers are on the move again in the latest media rankings following a win last Friday over Nebraska in addition to numerous other results from across the country last weekend. Where are the 10 Nittany Lions starters listed this week?

A look at the latest media rankings

Penn State wrestlers continue to hold most of the coveted spots in a fresh set of rankings following a busy weekend across the college wrestling world. A full breakdown of this week’s rankings for each weight class is below.

Weight Name FLO InterMat The Open Mat 125 pounds Luke Lilledahl No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 133 pounds Marcus Blaze No. 4 (6) No. 4 (4) No. 4 (5) 141 pounds Braeden Davis No. 13 (13) No. 12 (12) No. 11 (10) 149 pounds Shayne Van Ness No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 157 pounds PJ Duke No. 4 (2) No. 4 (3) No. 6 (5) 165 pounds Mitchell Mesenbrink No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 174 pounds Levi Haines No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 184 pounds Rocco Welsh No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 197 pounds Josh Barr No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 285 pounds Cole Mirasola No. 8 (9) No. 12 (12) No. 9 (9)

What changed for Penn State in the media rankings this week?

Unsurprisingly, there were no major changes this week. FLO finally moved freshman Marcus Blaze into the top five at 133 pounds. And, Braeden Davis, PJ Duke, and Cole Mirasola all either held serve or slid a spot or two based on losing in the Nebraska dual meet to higher ranked opponents.

“We also chose to move Marcus Blaze over Kyler Larkin due to the number of ranked wins Blaze has accumulated compared to Larkin,” Jon Kozak writes for FLO. “Blaze now has wins over #7 Tyler Knox, #8 Drake Ayala, #9 Jacob Van Dee, #14 Ethan Berginc, #20 Braxton Brown, #25 Sean Spidle, #31 Dylan Shawver, and #27 Luke Willochell. Larkin only has ranked wins over #7 Tyler Knox, Dillon Campbell (was #16), #16 Gunner Andrick, and #26 Gage Walker.”

Reminder about the coaches rankings

The first version of these, which play a role in the NCAA seeding process, came out in late January. The next set will be released next week.

Here is where each Penn State wrestler is as of Jan. 29:

Luke Lilledahl: No. 2 at 125 pounds behind only Ohio State’s Nic Bouzakis.



Marcus Blaze: No. 3 at 133 pounds behind Illinois’ Lucas Byrd and Ohio State’s Ben Davino.



Braeden Davis: No. 10 at 141 pounds behind a number of wrestlers, including No. 1 Jesse Mendez of Ohio State and No. 4 Brock Hardy of Nebraska, among others.



Shayne Van Ness: No. 1 at 149 pounds.



PJ Duke: No. 2 at 157 pounds behind Brandon Cannon of Ohio State.



Mitchell Mesenbrink: No. 1 at 165 pounds.



Levi Haines: No. 1 at 174 pounds.



Rocco Welsh: No. 1 at 184 pounds



Josh Barr: No. 1 at 197 pounds.



Cole Mirasola: No. 9 at 285 pounds behind the likes of No. 1 Yonger Bastida of Iowa State and No. AJ Ferrari of Nebraska.

Looking ahead to the Penn State weekend

Penn State seeks its 84th consecutive dual meet victory when it travels to Michigan on Friday. This is the first of three consecutive single dual weekends to close out the regular season. After taking on the Wolverines at 6 p.m. ET on BTN, the Lions will host Ohio State at 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 13. They’ll then wrap up the dual meet portion of the year with a visit from Princeton. That match is at 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 20.