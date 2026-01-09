Where are Penn State wrestlers in the latest rankings following the non-conference schedule?

Penn State wrestlers are ranked in all 10 weight classes following the non-conference portion of the 2025-2026 season. The Nittany Lions kick off Big Ten action on Saturday afternoon when Rutgers comes to State College for a 4 p.m. ET dual on BTN. Before that, we have your first January look at the latest rankings below:

Weight Name FLO InterMat The Open Mat 125 pounds Luke Lilledahl No. 2 (2) No. 2 (2) No. 1 (1) 133 pounds Marcus Blaze No. 6 (6) No. 5 (5) No. 6 (5) 141 pounds Aaron Nagao No. 11 (12) No. 9 (8) No. 13 (12) 149 pounds Shayne Van Ness No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 157 pounds PJ Duke No. 3 (3) No. 4 (4) No. 5 (5) 165 pounds Mitchell Mesenbrink No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 174 pounds Levi Haines No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 184 pounds Rocco Welsh No. 4 (4) No. 4 (4) No. 4 (4) 197 pounds Josh Barr No. 1 (NR) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 285 pounds Cole Mirasola No. 14 (14) No. 15 (13) No. 11 (10)

What changed this week?

Very little changed for Penn State this week. A big change could be on the horizon, though, if Aaron Nagao, who was hurt in November and then again at the Southern Scuffle, does not wrestle this weekend. That could indicate that he will miss the rest of the season, which would obviously move him out of the rankings.

Otherwise, Cole Mirasola was bumped around a bit by two of the three outlets following some holiday action for other college wrestlers.

Looking ahead to the Penn State weekend

Penn State will take on Rutgers this weekend at Rec Hall. With Scarlet Knights 141-pound starter Joseph Olivieri not listed in the match notes, former Northwestern heavyweight Hunter Catka is No. 21 and might give No. 15 Cole Mirasola a test at heavyweight. All told, the Lions will be heavily favored to win this match and extend their consecutive dual-meet winning streak to 78 straight.