Where are Penn State wrestlers in the third NCAA Coaches', second RPI rankings of the 2025-2026 season?

Penn State wrestlers now know where they stand in two key postseason seeding metrics heading into Big Tens. The NCAA put out its third coaches’ rankings for all 10 weight classes in addition to its second RPI (rating percentage index) on Thursday. Both play a role in how the national tournament will be seeded when it comes time to do so in a couple of weeks.

Here is where each Penn State wrestler is in the third coaches’ rankings of the year:

Luke Lilledahl: No. 1 at 125 pounds

Marcus Blaze: No. 2 at 133 pounds behind only Illinois’ Lucas Byrd

Braeden Davis: No. 12 at 141 pounds behind No. 1 Jesse Mendez of Ohio State and others

Shayne Van Ness: No. 1 at 149 pounds.

PJ Duke: No. 2 at 157 pounds behind Nebraska’s Antrell Taylor

Mitchell Mesenbrink: No. 1 at 165 pounds.

Levi Haines: No. 1 at 174 pounds.

Rocco Welsh: No. 1 at 184 pounds

Josh Barr: No. 1 at 197 pounds.

Cole Mirasola: No. 8 at 285 pounds behind No. 1 Yonger Bastida of Iowa State and others

See the full third coaches’ rankings here.

Where is each Nittany Lion in the RPI rankings?

First, an explainer from the NCAA:

“The RPI is a calculation that consists of three factors: winning percentage, opponent winning percentage (strength of schedule) and opponent’s opponent winning percentage (opponent’s strength of schedule). Only matches against Division I opponents at the designated weight class count towards the RPI and a wrestler needs to have wrestled 15 matches to be ranked.”

Here’s where each Penn State wrestler is:

Luke Lilledahl: No. 2 at 125 pounds behind Stanford’s Nico Provo

Marcus Blaze: No. 1 at 133 pounds

Braeden Davis: Not eligible to be ranked due to only having 12 matches (9-3)

Shayne Van Ness: No. 6 at 149 pounds behind Cornell’s Jaxon Joy and others

PJ Duke: No. 3 at 157 pounds behind Oklahoma State’s Landon Robideau and Nebraska’s Antrell Taylor

Mitchell Mesenbrink: No. 2 at 165 pounds behind Matty Bianchi of Little Rock

Levi Haines: No. 5 at 174 pounds behind Nebraska’s Christopher Minto and others.

Rocco Welsh: No. 1 at 184 pounds

Josh Barr: No. 1 at 197 pounds

Cole Mirasola: No. 10 at 285 pounds behind Michigan’s Taye Ghadiali and others.

See the full second RPI rankings here.

What changed between the last and current Coaches’ Rankings and RPI list?

The first two numbers are the last Coaches’ ranking and RPI spot for each Penn State wrestler, respectively. The latter two numbers are where each is as of Thursday.

Luke Lilledahl: No. 2 | No. 1 / No. 1 | No. 2

Marcus Blaze: No. 3 | No. 1 / No. 2 | No. 1

Braeden Davis: No. 13 | NR / No. 12 / NR

Shayne Van Ness: No. 1 | No. 3 / No. 1 | No. 6

PJ Duke: No. 3 | No. 1 / No. 2 | No. 3

Mitchell Mesenbrink: No. 1 | No. 2 / No. 1 | No. 2

Levi Haines: No. 1 | No. 2 / No. 1 | No. 5

Rocco Welsh: No. 1 | No. 1 / No. 1 | No. 1

Josh Barr: No. 1 | NR / No. 1 / No. 1

Cole Mirasola: No. 9 | No. 11 / No. 8 | No. 10

Looking ahead for Penn State

Penn State wrestlers are in the practice room this week as they prepare for Big Tens. There is no media availability with Cael Sanderson and co. We expect to hear from the program sometime early next week before the conference action unfolds in State College.

You can see the NCAA conference allocations and where each Penn State wrestler must finish to earn an auto-bid to nationals by clicking here.