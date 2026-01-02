Skip to main content
Penn State
Where are Penn State wrestlers seeded for the 2026 Southern Scuffle?

Greg Pickelby: Greg Pickel2 hours agoGregPickel

Penn State wrestling is sending 13 wrestlers to the 2026 Southern Scuffle at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga this weekend. A handful of them have a seeding spot in one of the 10 weight classes that will be contested on Saturday and Sunday.

Before we get into who is listed where, here is a look at the Nittany Lion wrestlers who are entered to compete. This list will not be final until after weigh-ins on the morning of Jan. 3:

133 pounds: Kyison Garcia
141 pounds: Aaron Nagao and Cael Nasdeo
149 pounds: Connor Pierce
157 pounds: Joe Sealey
165 pounds: Ty Watson
174 pounds: William Henckel and Sean Degl
184 pounds: Asher Cunningham
197 pounds: Josh Barr and Mason Ellis
285: Lucas Cochran and Dawson Bundy

Where are Penn State wrestlers in the preseeds?

We’ve highlighted the Penn State wrestlers who have a seed in each weight class below:

125
1. #3 Eddie Ventresca, Virginia Tech
2. #20 Zeke Witt, North Dakota St
3. #25 Bridger Ricks, Utah Valley
4. #30 Keyvon Roller, Virginia
5. #32 Davis Motyka, Penn
6. #26 Cooper Flynn, Chattanooga
 
133
1. #15 Tyler Ferrara, Cornell
2. #9 Dillon Campbell, Virginia Tech
3. #10 Braxton Brown, Maryland
4. #16 Dom Serrano, Northern Colorado
5. #13 Evan Mougalian, Penn
6. Brett Unger, Cornell
 
141
1. #5 CJ Composto, Penn
2. #13 Vince Cornella, Cornell
3. #14 Tom Crook, Virginia Tech
4. #25 Haiden Drury, Utah Valley
5. #12 Aaron Nagao, Penn State
6. Kyren Butler, Virginia
 
149
1. #8 Cross Wasilewski, Penn
2. #22 Max Petersen, North Dakota St
3. Connor Pierce, Penn State
4. #30 Brock Herman, Little Rock
5. Ethan Fernandez, Cornell
6. Eugene Harney, Morgan State
 
157
1. #6 Meyer Shapiro, Cornell
2. #26 Colt Washleski, Virginia
3. #18 Jude Swisher, Penn
4. #21 Gavin Drexler, North Dakota St
5. #19 Javion Jones, Little Rock
6. Joe Sealey, Penn State
 
165
1. #6 Matty Bianchi, Little Rock
2. #22 Gunner Filipowicz, Army
3. #28 Maximus Norman, Brown
4. #19 Thomas Snipes, The Citadel
5. Anthony Ferrari, Campbell
6. #31 Sean Seefeldt, Penn
 
174
1. #19 Nick Hamilton, Virginia
2. #24 Aidan Wallace, Duke
3. Will Henckel, Penn State
4. Tyson Sherlock, Davidson
5. Max Magayna, North Dakota St
6. Liam Carlin, Penn
 
184
1. #19 Aidan Brenot, North Dakota State
2. #20 Christian Hansen, Cornell
3. #23 Jaden Bullock, Virginia Tech
4. #32 Caleb Campos, American
5. #33 Caleb Uhlenhopp, Utah Valley
6. Tomas Brooker, Appalachian State
 
197
1. #1 Josh Barr, Penn State
2. #3 Stephen Little, Little Rock
3. #18 Sonny Sasso, Virginia Tech
4. #17 Branson John, Maryland
5. #31 Andrew Reall, Brown
6. #28 Wolfgang Frable, Army
 
285
1. #12 Jimmy Mullen, Virginia Tech
2. #18 Brady Colbert, Army
3. #31 Max Vanadia, Michigan State
4. Stephen Monchery, Appalachian State
5. #28 Connor Barket, Duke
6. #26 Brenan Morgan, Virginia