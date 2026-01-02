Where are Penn State wrestlers seeded for the 2026 Southern Scuffle?
Penn State wrestling is sending 13 wrestlers to the 2026 Southern Scuffle at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga this weekend. A handful of them have a seeding spot in one of the 10 weight classes that will be contested on Saturday and Sunday.
Before we get into who is listed where, here is a look at the Nittany Lion wrestlers who are entered to compete. This list will not be final until after weigh-ins on the morning of Jan. 3:
Top 10
- 1New
Trimmings
Portal possibilities
- 2Live
Portal opens
Live updates
- 3New
D'Anton Lynn
Lions' new DC
- 4
Portal Target
Scouting DT Joe Hjelle
- 5New
Top portal RB
To visit
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
133 pounds: Kyison Garcia
141 pounds: Aaron Nagao and Cael Nasdeo
149 pounds: Connor Pierce
157 pounds: Joe Sealey
165 pounds: Ty Watson
174 pounds: William Henckel and Sean Degl
184 pounds: Asher Cunningham
197 pounds: Josh Barr and Mason Ellis
285: Lucas Cochran and Dawson Bundy
Where are Penn State wrestlers in the preseeds?
We’ve highlighted the Penn State wrestlers who have a seed in each weight class below:
125
1. #3 Eddie Ventresca, Virginia Tech
2. #20 Zeke Witt, North Dakota St
3. #25 Bridger Ricks, Utah Valley
4. #30 Keyvon Roller, Virginia
5. #32 Davis Motyka, Penn
6. #26 Cooper Flynn, Chattanooga
133
1. #15 Tyler Ferrara, Cornell
2. #9 Dillon Campbell, Virginia Tech
3. #10 Braxton Brown, Maryland
4. #16 Dom Serrano, Northern Colorado
5. #13 Evan Mougalian, Penn
6. Brett Unger, Cornell
141
1. #5 CJ Composto, Penn
2. #13 Vince Cornella, Cornell
3. #14 Tom Crook, Virginia Tech
4. #25 Haiden Drury, Utah Valley
5. #12 Aaron Nagao, Penn State
6. Kyren Butler, Virginia
149
1. #8 Cross Wasilewski, Penn
2. #22 Max Petersen, North Dakota St
3. Connor Pierce, Penn State
4. #30 Brock Herman, Little Rock
5. Ethan Fernandez, Cornell
6. Eugene Harney, Morgan State
157
1. #6 Meyer Shapiro, Cornell
2. #26 Colt Washleski, Virginia
3. #18 Jude Swisher, Penn
4. #21 Gavin Drexler, North Dakota St
5. #19 Javion Jones, Little Rock
6. Joe Sealey, Penn State
165
1. #6 Matty Bianchi, Little Rock
2. #22 Gunner Filipowicz, Army
3. #28 Maximus Norman, Brown
4. #19 Thomas Snipes, The Citadel
5. Anthony Ferrari, Campbell
6. #31 Sean Seefeldt, Penn
174
1. #19 Nick Hamilton, Virginia
2. #24 Aidan Wallace, Duke
3. Will Henckel, Penn State
4. Tyson Sherlock, Davidson
5. Max Magayna, North Dakota St
6. Liam Carlin, Penn
184
1. #19 Aidan Brenot, North Dakota State
2. #20 Christian Hansen, Cornell
3. #23 Jaden Bullock, Virginia Tech
4. #32 Caleb Campos, American
5. #33 Caleb Uhlenhopp, Utah Valley
6. Tomas Brooker, Appalachian State
197
1. #1 Josh Barr, Penn State
2. #3 Stephen Little, Little Rock
3. #18 Sonny Sasso, Virginia Tech
4. #17 Branson John, Maryland
5. #31 Andrew Reall, Brown
6. #28 Wolfgang Frable, Army
285
1. #12 Jimmy Mullen, Virginia Tech
2. #18 Brady Colbert, Army
3. #31 Max Vanadia, Michigan State
4. Stephen Monchery, Appalachian State
5. #28 Connor Barket, Duke
6. #26 Brenan Morgan, Virginia