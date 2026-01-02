Where are Penn State wrestlers seeded for the 2026 Southern Scuffle?

Penn State wrestling is sending 13 wrestlers to the 2026 Southern Scuffle at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga this weekend. A handful of them have a seeding spot in one of the 10 weight classes that will be contested on Saturday and Sunday.

Before we get into who is listed where, here is a look at the Nittany Lion wrestlers who are entered to compete. This list will not be final until after weigh-ins on the morning of Jan. 3:

133 pounds: Kyison Garcia

141 pounds: Aaron Nagao and Cael Nasdeo

149 pounds: Connor Pierce

157 pounds: Joe Sealey

165 pounds: Ty Watson

174 pounds: William Henckel and Sean Degl

184 pounds: Asher Cunningham

197 pounds: Josh Barr and Mason Ellis

285: Lucas Cochran and Dawson Bundy

Where are Penn State wrestlers in the preseeds?

We’ve highlighted the Penn State wrestlers who have a seed in each weight class below: