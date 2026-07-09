Where do new preseason college football bowl projections have Penn State playing in 2026?

Penn State news, notes, and updates for July 9 include new preseason bowl projections, headlines of the day, and more. The Sporting News and Athlon Sports both put out a very early look at where teams could play in the postseason. The former publication has the Nittany Lions taking on Texas A&M in the Music City Bowl this December. Meanwhile, the latter sees them playing Florida in the RealiQuest Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Both suggest that, while head coach Matt Campbell’s team would not be a College Football Playoff team during his first season in State College, the Lions would not be 6-6 or 7-5, either. Each game figures to have teams that had eight- or nine-win regular seasons at worst. That is not what fans want or hope for, of course. But it does fall in line with BetMGM’s regular season win total projection for Penn State, which is 8.5.

The most encouraging preseason bowl projection for PSU still comes from On3’s Brett McMurphy. Following spring practice, he picked the team to be the No. 11 seed in this year’s College Football Playoff and travel to No. 6 Texas for a first-round clash.

“Penn State has to win 10,” McMurphy told BWI in May. “That shouldn’t be a problem – easy for me to say, right? Penn State will be favored in 10 games except at Michigan and at Washington. If they can avoid any upsets, they should be in a great spot. Obviously, strength of schedule could be an issue when the committee is comparing teams with similar records based on Penn State’s cupcake nonconference schedule – and my apologies to any cupcakes that I offended.”

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

2 Penn State football thoughts less than 60 days before kickoff: On recruiting woes and the re-start of summer workouts: Pickel, BWI



Penn State football’s CFP case: The arguments for, against and in between: Bauer, BWI



Summer Superlatives: The Penn State commit fans aren’t talking about enough: Snyder, BWI



What number will Penn State punter Lucas Tenbrock wear? The pick is in for the 2026 signee: Pickel, BWI



Before first Penn State snap, Rocco Becht is already leading the Nittany Lions: Bauer, BWI

Quote of the day

“The question I have … can he do better than James Franklin? Because James Franklin won a lot of games there now. A lot. He’s got a new quarterback, he’s got a new staff and usually, it takes a minute to get going. He can’t lose his momentum – and he’s got a lot of momentum going into the season. Just can’t lose it.”

Urban Meyer on PSU and Matt Campbell on the Triple Option podcast.

