Where do Penn State's commits and top 2027 recruits rank in updated Rivals300?

Penn State came into the day with four of its 11 committed players ranked inside the Rivals300 for the 2027 class. Now, that number has climbed to five

Back in February, linebacker Blake Betton was promoted to a four-star prospect but was outside of the Rivals300. Now, following Monday’s update, Betton is just inside the top 300 at No. 294 nationally.

As for Penn State’s other four commits, cornerback Kei’shjuan Telfair, who just announced for the Nittany Lions on Sunday, was the only one to see his ranking change, moving up 24 spots to No. 92 overall. He’s now the 12th-ranked cornerback in the country. Tight end Cooper Terwilliger remains at No. 239, followed by cornerback Semajay Robinson at No. 254 and wide receiver Landon Blum at No. 278.

A few of Penn State’s top remaining targets in the class also made sizable moves. In addition to Downingtown native Abraham Sesay earning a five-star promotion, another Pennsylvania native, defensive tackle Stanley Montgomery, joined the Rivals300 for the first time. The Philadelphia native made one of the biggest moves of any recruit, climbing from an 88 three-star rating all the way to No. 104 in the country. New York defensive tackle Zahmar Tookes was already named a four-star prospect, but he also made a significant jump, debuting at No. 181 overall in the Rivals300.

Nittany Lion fans can see the complete list of Penn State targets below.

– If not noted, player ranking didn’t change from previous update

9) DL David Folorunsho (+4)

13) QB Will Mencl (-9)

16) DE Abraham Sesay (+22, now a five-star)

20) OL Olu Olubobola (+8)

51) WR Xavier Sabb (+11)

56) DL Marcus Fakatou

61) Ath. Gideon Gash (+3)

79) OL Layton von Brandt (-9)

81) LB Prince Goldsby (-1)

85) Saf. Ta’Shawn Poole (-10)

92) CB Kei’shjuan Telfair (+24)

94) WR Khalil Taylor

104) DL Stanley Montgomery (New to Rivals300)

107) QB Peter Bourque

123) LB Case Alexander

126) RB Tre Segarra

130) RB Gary Walker (+11)

131) WR Cade Cooper (+97)

159) LB Brayton Feister

168) Saf. Tavares Harrington (-39)

181) DL Zahmar Tookes (New to Rivals300)

184) DL George Toia

190) DL Aidan O’Neil

201) CB Brandon Sherrard (-143)

203) OL Kyler Kuhn (-8)

225) WR Matthew Gregory

234) LB Brandon Lockley (-74)

239) TE Cooper Terwilliger

254) CB Semajay Robinson

264) DE Ifeanyi Emedobi (-58)

270) Ath. Cooper Ohnmacht (New to Rivals300)

273) DE Adekunbi Adetayo (-64)

276) TE Colt Lumpris (+8)

278) WR Landon Blum

294) LB Blake Betton (New to Rivals300)

