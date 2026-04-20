Where do Penn State's commits and top 2027 recruits rank in updated Rivals300?
Penn State came into the day with four of its 11 committed players ranked inside the Rivals300 for the 2027 class. Now, that number has climbed to five
Back in February, linebacker Blake Betton was promoted to a four-star prospect but was outside of the Rivals300. Now, following Monday’s update, Betton is just inside the top 300 at No. 294 nationally.
As for Penn State’s other four commits, cornerback Kei’shjuan Telfair, who just announced for the Nittany Lions on Sunday, was the only one to see his ranking change, moving up 24 spots to No. 92 overall. He’s now the 12th-ranked cornerback in the country. Tight end Cooper Terwilliger remains at No. 239, followed by cornerback Semajay Robinson at No. 254 and wide receiver Landon Blum at No. 278.
A few of Penn State’s top remaining targets in the class also made sizable moves. In addition to Downingtown native Abraham Sesay earning a five-star promotion, another Pennsylvania native, defensive tackle Stanley Montgomery, joined the Rivals300 for the first time. The Philadelphia native made one of the biggest moves of any recruit, climbing from an 88 three-star rating all the way to No. 104 in the country. New York defensive tackle Zahmar Tookes was already named a four-star prospect, but he also made a significant jump, debuting at No. 181 overall in the Rivals300.
- 1New
Kei'shjuan Telfair
4-star commits to PSU
- 2Breaking
Jon Sassic
Picks the Lions
- 3
Stanley Montgomery
Talks PSU visit
- 4Live
T-Frank Film room
More on Jonathan Galette
- 5
PSU defense
Lynn's install ongoing
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Nittany Lion fans can see the complete list of Penn State targets below.
PSU Recruits in updated Rivals300
– If not noted, player ranking didn’t change from previous update
9) DL David Folorunsho (+4)
13) QB Will Mencl (-9)
16) DE Abraham Sesay (+22, now a five-star)
20) OL Olu Olubobola (+8)
51) WR Xavier Sabb (+11)
56) DL Marcus Fakatou
61) Ath. Gideon Gash (+3)
79) OL Layton von Brandt (-9)
81) LB Prince Goldsby (-1)
85) Saf. Ta’Shawn Poole (-10)
92) CB Kei’shjuan Telfair (+24)
94) WR Khalil Taylor
104) DL Stanley Montgomery (New to Rivals300)
107) QB Peter Bourque
123) LB Case Alexander
126) RB Tre Segarra
130) RB Gary Walker (+11)
131) WR Cade Cooper (+97)
Link: Penn State back among Top 15 in Team Recruiting Rankings
159) LB Brayton Feister
168) Saf. Tavares Harrington (-39)
181) DL Zahmar Tookes (New to Rivals300)
184) DL George Toia
190) DL Aidan O’Neil
201) CB Brandon Sherrard (-143)
203) OL Kyler Kuhn (-8)
225) WR Matthew Gregory
234) LB Brandon Lockley (-74)
239) TE Cooper Terwilliger
254) CB Semajay Robinson
264) DE Ifeanyi Emedobi (-58)
270) Ath. Cooper Ohnmacht (New to Rivals300)
273) DE Adekunbi Adetayo (-64)
276) TE Colt Lumpris (+8)
278) WR Landon Blum
294) LB Blake Betton (New to Rivals300)