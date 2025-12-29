Where does new Penn State leader Matt Campbell rank among Big Ten coaches? One analyst weighs in

Penn State football coach Matt Campbell is getting ready for his first Big Ten season. Where does he rank among his conference peers? CBS Sports analyst Chip Patterson set out to answer that question, and his answers headline today’s newsstand.

The new leader of the Lions checks in at No. 8. That’s behind the expected faces plus new Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham, Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz, and Illinois’ Bret Bielema. But, it’s ahead of Nebraska’s Matt Rhule, Washington’s Jedd Fisch, and Minnesota’s PJ Fleck, among others.

“Campbell left Iowa State as the winningest coach school in school history and the only one to lead the Cyclones to 11 wins in a season,” Patterson writes. “He won eight or more games five times in 10 years at a place where that benchmark was not often hit, but Penn State presents a different opportunity and higher expectations. A coach who thrived in the underdog role, Campbell now wears the logo of a frontrunner and has plenty to prove at a place where eight wins is considered a down year.”

You can read the full story here.

Campbell takes over the Penn State program now. Interim head coach Terry Smith guided the team to a 7-6 record and a Pinstripe Bowl victory after taking over for James Franklin in October. He will be part of Campbell’s next staff.

“Me personally, it’s very rewarding that I know and understand that I can handle this seat,” Smith said Saturday in New York. It was a great ride. I’m ready for the next chapter. I’m ready to pass the torch on to Coach Campbell. He’s an amazing individual and leader and Penn State is in great hands, and I’m ready to help him achieve greatness.

Quote of the day

“Sometimes you take for granted something that’s so difficult because they make it look so easy, and it’s not easy. But man, he’s been so reliable and dependable that we just count those three when he goes on to the field.”

Smith on PSU kicker Ryan Barker.



