Where does Penn State football stand in two 2026 preseason Big Ten media polls?

A pair of preseason polls from Big Ten media members have Penn State in the middle of the pack ahead of Matt Campbell’s first season in State College. cleveland.com‘s annual rankings have the Nittany Lions at No. 6. They received 380 points. That puts them well behind No. 5 Michigan but also easily clear of No. 7 Washington. Ohio State leads cleveland.com’s conference rankings, followed by Oregon and then defending national champion Indiana. USC and the Wolverines round out the top five.

According to reporter Stephen Means, who conducted the 31-person poll for cleveland.com, “Penn State had the widest range of votes, ranging from fourth to 11th.” That should not come as a great surprise. The Nittany Lions are something of an enigma entering the 2026 season. Some believe the schedule is too easy for Campbell’s team to fail. Others think that the mixture of 2025 returners and 2026 newcomers, most of whom are transfers from Iowa State, will not be up to the task of taking out Big Ten foes like Michigan and USC.

As for the other media poll to go on the record predicting the order of finish in the Big Ten, Doug Lesmerises and Bill Landis of “The Bill and Doug Show” polled 46 people. They collectively have the Nittany Lions at No. 7 in the Big Ten. That list is also led by Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana, USC, and Michigan. It flips Washington up to No. 6, and that is why Penn State falls to No. 7.

Both outlets also conducted offensive and defensive Big Ten player of the year voting. No Penn State player received a vote in either field. Star Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith was the runaway winner of the offensive player of the year voting. The defensive voting was split, with Pa., native and Minnesota senior defensive end Anthony Smith taking Cleveland.com’s preseason defensive player of the year honors.

Penn State and its conference peers head to Big Ten Media Days this week to unofficially kick off the 2026 season. The Lions, whose contingent will include head coach Matt Campbell, linebacker Tony Rojas, quarterback Anthony Becht, and offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh, will be in Chicago for the event on Tuesday. Campbell will speak to reporters both live on Big Ten Network and during an untelevised roundtable. The player contingent will do the same in the afternoon. Then, the group will head back to State College to prepare for preseason camp, which starts next week.