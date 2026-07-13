Penn State moves up multiple spots in 2027 Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings following updated player ratings

Penn State’s 2027 recruiting class is now credited with eight four-star prospects after Rivals released its updated player ratings on Monday morning.

While cornerback Kei’shjuan Telfair (No. 92 nationally), defensive tackle Stanley Montgomery (No. 104) and linebacker Case Alexander (No. 123) all remain the top three players in the class, the Nittany Lions also saw offensive tackle David Tarawallie (No. 168) and defensive end Elijah Guertin (No. 298) earn four-star promotions by Rivals.

Their promotions, along with others, played a role in tight end Cooper Terwilliger, wide receiver Landon Blum and linebacker Blake Betton dropping out of the Rivals300. However, all three remain four-star prospects overall by Rivals.

Of course, Rivals is just one-third of the Industry Rankings, which is what we use to determine the overall team rankings – more on that below – but the update still had a positive impact on Penn State. Coming into today, the Nittany Lions had dropped to No. 23 nationally with an 89.058 overall score. Now, the class has climbed to No. 21 overall with an 89.238 overall score.

Fans can check out the updated Rivals Team Rankings for the 2027 class here.

Understanding the Rivals Team Rankings

For those unfamiliar with Rivals’ Team Rankings, there are two major differences compared to other sites that you need to know.

1) We use the Industry Rankings, which puts together all three major recruiting sites – Rivals, 247 and ESPN – to find a cumulative score for each prospect. It’s not just based on Rivals’ rankings.

2) Rivals’ Team Recruiting Rankings solves the problem of varying class sizes throughout a recruiting cycle by totaling the highest-rated commitments for each team based on a rolling average of current total commitments among Power Four schools. As of July 13, that average is currently 17.

That second point is a major difference between Rivals and 247Sports, with Rivals’ rankings intended to give fans a more accurate projection throughout the cycle of where a particular class is on pace to finish.

Fans can learn more about Rivals’ Team Recruiting Rankings here.

Around the Big Ten

Penn State moved up a few spots nationally but held firm at eighth overall in the Big Ten recruiting rankings.

You’ll now find Oregon at the top of the conference and fourth overall nationally after the Ducks added five Top 100 prospects to their class in June and July. That includes five-star receiver Dakota Guerrant, from Michigan, and New Jersey’s Xavier Sabb. Now up to 24 commits and counting, Oregon has eight Top 100 prospects total and 16 players who have earned either a four- or five-star rating.

You’ll then find Ohio State at No. 2 in the conference and seventh overall nationally. The Buckeyes earned two early five-star commitments from DE David Jacobs and WR Jamier Brown before adding a third last month in DT Marcus Fakatou. Ohio State is credited with 18 total commitments so far, including 14 blue-chip prospects.

Michigan has climbed to No 11 overall and third in the Big Ten. Their surge in the recruiting rankings came in May, when the Wolverines added 11 new commitments. Since then, Michigan has added seven more recruits to the class in June and July, giving them 21 total commits and 14 blue-chip prospects. The Wolverines have two Top 100 prospects in OL Jakari Lipsey and WR Quentin Burrell.

At one point, USC had the top-ranked class in the entire country, but the Trojans are now down at No. 13 overall and fourth in the conference. They also have just 14 commitments total, which is below the national average. All 14 of their commits are considered blue-chip prospects, including two five-star players in Ath. Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and DE Mekai Brown, a former Penn State target.

Behind those four, you’ll then find UCLA at No. 17 overall nationally. Matt Rhule and Nebraska are just behind the Bruins at No. 18, followed by Washington just ahead of Penn State at No. 20 overall.