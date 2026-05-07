Where does Penn State stand in updated Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings?

The recruiting momentum for head coach Matt Campbell and the Penn State football program continued on Thursday. One week after their last addition, the Nittany Lions welcomed the quick commitment of offensive tackle David Tarawallie.

Tarawallie is rated by the Rivals Industry Ranking as a three-star prospect in the Class of 2027. He holds the national rank overall of No. 792, while currently standing as the No. 57 overall tackle and the No. 29-ranked prospect in the state of Ohio.

“I don’t even think he is remotely close to scratching the surface of his potential,” Riverside strength coach Bryan Doberdruk told BWI. “If you look at him, he’s a skinny 264-pound kid. He will probably play this year around 275 pounds and be an incredibly athletic 300-pound college freshman. I’ve been a strength coach full-time for 17 years, and I’ve never had a kid this size who moves so well.”

Tarawallie committed to Penn State over offers from Michigan State, Cincinnati, Louisville, and Nebraska, among others. The Nittany Lions were the most recent to offer him, doing so on Wednesday this week.

Penn State continues ’27 momentum

With the new commitment, the Nittany Lions have exploded with their Class of 2027 recruiting. His pledge marks the 15th for the group, a rapid change after reaching the final week of March without any.

As a result, Penn State now stands at No. 14 nationally in the Class of 2027 Football Team Recruiting Rankings. With a team score of 90.129, the Nittany Lions trail the 13th-ranked Texas Longhorns, who board 10 commitments that feature one five-star and three four-stars, while standing ahead of No. 15-ranked Nebraska and its eight commitments with a score of 90.096.

In the Big Ten, meanwhile, the Nittany Lions are fifth in the current pecking order. Southern Cal leads the way with a national ranking at No. 4, followed by Ohio State (5th), Oregon (7th), and UCLA (11th), with Nebraska (15th), Washington (18th), Michigan (19th) and Wisconsin (22nd) rounding out the programs currently represented in the top 25.

The 2027 Rivals Industry Football Team Recruiting Rankings are continuously updated to reflect the latest movement in the college football recruiting landscape. The model attempts to account for varying class sizes on an evolving scale.

Along with combining the individual player and team rankings from the major recruiting sites, the system compiles each school’s highest-rated commitments to create a rolling average among Power Five programs. At this stage in the process, that number sits at seven commitments nationally.

Additionally, the team rankings eliminate bonus points for having more commitments than other programs, reducing the built-in advantages of significantly larger class sizes. The model doesn’t disproportionately weight a program’s handful of top commitments and more appropriately represents the overall talent and depth of a class.

As Penn State’s 11th-best commitment in the class (in its current player rankings), ahead of Ka’ron Ceaser and just behind fellow offensive line commit Owen Reilly, Tarawallie’s pledge did not change the Nittany Lions’ team score in its updated form.

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